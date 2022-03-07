Dubai, UAE : DAMAC Properties has opened a new sales office located in its premiere master development, DAMAC Hills. The office, which is in the Bellavista tower, will cater to the growing international demand for real estate in Dubai.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC said: “This is an exciting opportunity for DAMAC to really expand and get in touch with customers abroad. It times up perfectly with the real estate sector’s outstanding performance in 2021, expected to maintain its positive momentum this year as well.

“Because of the UAE’s excellent handling of the pandemic, more and more people abroad are looking to make Dubai their home because they feel safe here. Furthermore, the government has passed a slew of incentive measures to make the city even more investor-friendly,” he added.

McLoughlin said the office would deal with DAMAC’s existing customers and brokers, and also have dedicated desks to deal with international clientele, including Europe, China, and Africa.

“We have seen a tremendous growth rate in terms of corporate agency activations in 2021, which we are extremely proud and excited about,” McLoughlin said.

The new sales office comes just after the launch of two new exciting projects: DAMAC Lagoons, the developer’s third master community in Dubai, and Cavalli Tower, an ultra-luxurious 70-storey tower overlooking Palm Jumeirah, with Cavalli-branded interiors.

Both projects have seen massive demand from customers. Cavalli Tower’s phase 1 and phase 2 sold out within days of its launch with many clients including French, Algerian, Indian and American nationals. Meanwhile, DAMAC Lagoons — a water-inspired community themed around exotic Mediterranean Sea destinations — achieved record-breaking sales, with its first cluster, Santorini, completely sold out with 48 hours of launching.

Q3 2021 has been the best Q3 recorded in the history of Dubai real estate in terms of sales transaction value and the best Q3 for sales transaction volume since 2009, according to Property Finder.

This rapid turnaround shocked property analysts and observers, who have declared the market is clearly rebounding. 2022 is predicted to be just as positive, if not better than 2021.

The emerging euphoria around the fact that the UAE has overcame the worst of the pandemic, coupled with the success of Expo 2020 Dubai has added to the confidence that is taking hold in the residential market.

