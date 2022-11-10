Prominent among top celebrities, the world-famous fashion designer enters into an interior design collaboration with DAMAC Properties

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties is launching Elegance Tower — a luxurious 25-storey residential building located in the heart of Downtown Dubai and branded by renowned designer Zuhair Murad.

With its prime location in the heart of the bustling downtown area, and only a short walk away from The Dubai Mall, the building offers the best views of the city, including vistas of Za’abeel, Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa.

“We continue to responsibly bring unique products to market, and Elegance Tower stands out with its beautiful design, luxury offerings and incomparable central location. The demand has already been massive, and we are overwhelmed by interest from customers — many of whom are repeat customers who trust our brand and love our products,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties said.

Among the unique features of the tower is the “secret” door in all units, which appears as a decorative shelf display in the living room but opens up directly into the master bedroom, giving the homes a sense of privacy and singularity.

The interior embodies the poise of the ZUHAIR MURAD brand. Prominent among top celebrities, the world-famous fashion designer enters into an interior design collaboration with DAMAC Properties.

The reputed property developer is no stranger to brand collaborations, having successfully collaborated with world-famous brands such as Fendi, Versace, Cavalli, Paramount, and de GRISOGONO.

The tower comprises 1-bedroom apartments of up to 827.21 Sq. Ft. and 2-bedroom apartments of up to 1,379.61 Sq. Ft. displaying refinery and elegance with its white and gold interiors.

Perfectly illustrating the tower’s name “ELEGANCE”, the lobby offers a contrast of black and gold shades where chandeliers hang from the ceiling to diffuse an aura of sophistication.

The tower shows off its amenities, with a swimming pool overlooking the Dubai skyline, a pool bar, a sun bed zone, lagoons, a kids play area and a fully equipped gym.

“It's been an incredible year at DAMAC with our new launches such as SAFA ONE by de GRISOGNO and SAFA TWO by de GRISOGONO, Chic Tower in Business Bay and new cluster launches in our thriving DAMAC Hills community as well as our new DAMAC Lagoons community in which we launched last year,” McLoughlin added.

“The future looks bright for the Dubai property market, and we are so happy to be contributing to the city’s thriving development.”

