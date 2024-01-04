Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, DAMAC Properties has announced the awarding of the main works package for developments in DAMAC Hills 2 worth approximately AED 300 million.

The first of the two contracts were awarded to the Dubai branch of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co. Ltd, which secured over AED 210 million for 439 villas and townhouses in the Natura cluster. The second contract saw Infra Nets Contracting LLC awarded close to AED 7 million for the roads and infrastructure work for the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet Clusters in DAMAC Hills 2.

Situated in the DAMAC Hills 2 community, the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet clusters enjoy access to the masterplan development’s countless amenities and features, including Malibu Beach, facilities for sports ranging from football to volleyball and cricket, as well as plenty of green spaces to foster a sense of relaxation, a fishing lake, cycle track, lazy river and more.

“Residents living in DAMAC Hills 2 have already begun to experience luxury community living. I am delighted that soon, many more will join them from the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet clusters, thanks to these latest contracts,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. “Across DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Hills 2 and DAMAC Lagoons, intelligently master-planned community living is one of our core endeavours, and we are proud of the immense success we have already achieved in pursuit of it.”

The announcement regarding the two contracts is one of several made in recent months including AED 236 million awarded in October 2023 for Camelia in DAMAC Hills 2, as well as over AED 2.4 billion in the first half of 2023 for DAMAC Lagoons. These stand as a testament to DAMAC Properties’ dedication to creating thriving, high-quality communities across Dubai.

However, DAMAC Properties is also known for its benchmark-setting residential skyscrapers, situated across popular areas such as Dubai’s Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Sufouh, and London’s Nine Elms.

