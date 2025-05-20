Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has unveiled the Middle East’s first fully experiential e-commerce property website, redefining the future of real estate transactions with a seamless blend of technology, transparency, and immersive engagement.

This world-class digital platform allows users to explore DAMAC’s luxury properties through interactive 3D virtual tours, check live inventory, and reserve units in real time all in seconds.

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations, Finance and Hospitality at DAMAC, commented: “The launch of our new e-commerce platform represents a bold step forward in redefining how real estate is experienced and transacted for our buyers in the UAE and globally. Combining immersive technology with seamless functionality empowers buyers and brokers with more access, convenience, and confidence.”

Integrated with metaverse capabilities, multilingual and geo-targeted features, and end-to-end CRM and telesales support, the platform brings unprecedented convenience to investors, home buyers, and brokers. It offers agents personalised links with lead attribution, 15-day tracking, full EOI (expression of interest), and invoicing capabilities.

Key projects in DAMAC’s portfolio, including the latest launch, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, are now available on the portal for users to submit their EOI.

The new website also integrates with DAMAC Properties’ internal inventory management pipeline, ensuring the near real-time availability of units across its portfolio.

As DAMAC Properties continues to expand its reach and enrich its customer offer, the launch of this new platform represents our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for buyers and brokers.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 48,000 homes with over 50,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

