Interiors to be designed by global luxury brand, de GRISOGONO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Soon after the successful launch of the first branded tower of its Canal Heights project, UAE-based real estate developer DAMAC Properties, is set to announce the launch of the project’s second tower.

Mirroring its fully sold-out predecessor in style and grace, this 45-storey tower will also offer luxury waterfront living, amidst the city’s starlit financial and shopping backdrop.

Located on the shores of Dubai Canal in the heart of Business Bay, Canal Heights 2 will embody the essence of blue topaz in its interiors, which are co-branded by Swiss jeweller de GRISOGONO.

“After the running success of Canal Heights, we are proud to unveil its twin and product par excellence, Canal Heights 2. The new tower is set to bring as much exuberance as its predecessor and promises glitz, glamour, and indulgence packed into a fine product for today’s discerning clientele who chooses modern luxury living options. As a developer who understands the pulse of this market, DAMAC strives to continuously bring the most innovative, advanced, and exquisite products for our valued customers,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties.

Featuring a design that will be dressed in illuminated hues of blue, a unique offering of the tower is its stars lake – an infinity lap pool, which will sparkle and glow from its bioluminescent edge.

The building will include a beauty salon that will offer the finest treatments within an exclusively designed interior that promises to emanate rejuvenating and relaxing energies.

Canal Heights 2 will offer a range of layouts from studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments as well as 3- and 4-bedroom super luxury duplexes with stunning views of the bustling Business Bay district, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

ABOUT DAMAC PROPERTIES

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on social responsibility. In June, DAMAC Group signed an MoU with Knowledge Fund to support the Dubai Schools project by providing scholarship funding worth AED 20 million for Emirati students’ tuition fees starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. The agreement aims to help achieve the objectives of Dubai Schools, which include providing a state-of-the-art educational experience for a new generation of students to keep pace with the ever-evolving requirements of the future job market. Additionally, the Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation was part of the ‘Fresh Slate’ initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences.

HSDF has also pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

