Project to highlight oasis-inspired water features and amenities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, a luxury real estate development trailblazer, unveils its latest architectural masterpiece, DAMAC Casa. Poised at the heart of Dubai, this remarkable tower reimagines the concept of vertical island living, offering residents an extraordinary fusion of water, tranquillity, and opulence.

DAMAC Casa takes inspiration from the essence of water, serving as the driving force behind this innovative architectural endeavour. Located in the Al Sufouh area and with Dubai's iconic Palm as its backdrop, the tower encapsulates the serenity of island living in every facet of its design. Drawing inspiration from the lotus flower, which thrives in aquatic environments, the tower aims to enhance residents' experience with unparalleled water views.

“We are proud to present our latest offering, DAMAC Casa, which adds another feather to our portfolio of unique, luxury towers. With every detail thoughtfully crafted, the tower reflects our vision of providing unparalleled experiences to our discerning clientele. Drawing from our years of experience and feedback from our community, this addition exemplifies the essence of what we stand for as a company,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC.

Amenities Beyond Imagination

Situated close to DAMAC’s Cavalli Tower, DAMAC Casa boasts amenities that redefine luxury living. At its heart is the "Flying Island," a breathtaking oasis enveloped by water and its super luxury units feature circular outdoor terraces, capturing 270-degree water views.

The tower will feature oasis-inspired retreats with the pools transforming into an island oasis surrounded by lush greenery, offering a Dubai living experience like no other. The Aqua Spa is an aquatic haven, with treatment rooms seemingly floating on water, providing an ethereal relaxation experience.

DAMAC Casa is set to introduce one of Dubai's first scuba stimulators offering diverse virtual reality experiences, from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, or even the wonders of space. The pools will be surrounded by palm gardens.

Aqua art will embellish the tower and kids' play area. Children can express their aquatic creativity in dedicated spaces, with their aqua sketches displayed on digital screens in the lobby.

A chill-out lounge recreates the essence of island living, while a 360-degree transparent glass pool concept is under exploration. Public areas within DAMAC Casa will immerse you in an underwater world, harnessing digital components to create stunning aquatic effects. Indoor beach effects grace the walkways.

The tower will offer 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury apartments, and 3, 4 and 5-bedroom super luxury apartments with each its own private lift. Each super luxury unit boasts its own oasis-vibe pool, providing an exclusive retreat within this vertical paradise.

