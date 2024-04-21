Following the recent severe weather that affected Dubai, leading real estate developer, DAMAC Properties expressed gratitude to its communities, members of staff as well as government authorities in swiftly addressing the situation and helping avoid major incidents or damages to life and property.

The impact of the weather crisis was efficiently managed within the initial few hours, thanks to the coordinated efforts of on-ground personnel as well as contractors and subcontractors. The team's prompt and decisive response to alerts from the meteorological centre played a crucial role in effectively managing the issue.

Working closely with local authorities, dedicated ground staff laboured tirelessly to swiftly restore normalcy in the communities in mere hours after the storm's impact, minimising disruptions for residents. The team’s proactive approach enabled them to navigate this crisis with resilience, significantly mitigating damage to both individuals and properties.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, who was also actively involved and present at DAMAC Hills during the weather event commended the nearly 1000 DAMAC employees who joined him, with the support received from Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Rescue Center, DEWA, Civil Defence and other government authorities. He commented, “I am proud of the incredible endeavours of the DAMAC team during this challenging time. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Dubai’s authorities who helped facilitate seamless coordination and resolution of issues as they arose.”

In the aftermath of the storm, DAMAC has also announced that no serious structural damages were recorded and that proactive measures, including the regular maintenance of power, fire safety and alarm systems, ensured the safety of both residents and property.

“As we work towards welcoming normality, I would like to express my thanks to our community for their patience, understanding and trust in DAMAC,” concluded Mr Tahaineh.

The developer expressed that they would continue to assess the extent of the damage to reassure residents that all their properties are fully insured, and support stakeholders in thorough assessment and processes where necessary.