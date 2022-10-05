Muscat: Daleel Petroleum, one of the leading oil-producing companies in the Sultanate of Oman, has recently announced its support for the national educational programme, Eidaad. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI), the initiative aims to narrow the gap between industry and academia as well as provide local university students with an internship opportunity for a duration of one academic year. As part of a rigorous selection process, the company chose 11 students who will be officially welcomed to the organisation on October 2.

“Students will gain hands-on experience when they are exposed to real work experience through on-job training. They will have an opportunity to acquire knowledge and new skills or enhance their abilities. This kind of practical experience helps students and increases their confidence,” said Mohammed Al Darmaki, People and Support Senior Manager at Daleel Petroleum. We as Daleel Petroleum play a vital role to prepare our students for the future labour demands as part of our contribution to society,” he added.

The selected students will be distributed by their respective majors, with three in Applied Geosciences and two each in Logistics, Law, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science. Through Eidaad, professional workplaces with specific objectives will be able to meet the rapidly changing needs and challenges, which include upskilling students with the proper communication and behavioural skills, applying technical skills before graduation, aligning academic output to industry needs, boosting students' technical fundamentals, enhancing their critical thinking skills and exposing them to open-ended real-life scenarios. Due to training in these competency areas, a continuous stream of well-prepared students will be able to work on development projects in the industry.

To address the demands of its industry, Daleel Petroleum supports multiple institutions and programmes for vocational training in line with Oman Vision 2040. The petroleum company firmly believes that job-related education improves employability, fosters personal growth and encourages active citizenship. As a result, participant students ultimately boost business performance, competitiveness and innovation. Moreover, graduates have an easier time transitioning into industry roles, employers are able to hire qualified candidates and academic institutions can strengthen their relationships because of their students being placed at prestigious companies.

