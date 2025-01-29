Cairo – DAL Real Estate Development has unveiled its first residential project, The HARV, located in a prime area in Sheikh Zayed City, Cairo. Spanning 43,000 square meters in one of the city’s most prestigious residential neighborhoods, the project is just minutes away from the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and the 26th of July Axis, introducing a new concept of integrated living, with expected sales reaching EGP 7 billion.

The HARV comprises 600 fully finished residential units with a distinctive design by YBA Architecture, led by renowned architect Yasser El Beltagy. The project goes beyond residential units, featuring expansive green spaces, jogging tracks, swimming pools, family and children’s recreational areas, a fully equipped social club, and dedicated spaces for yoga and outdoor gyms. This creates a balanced environment that combines comfort and entertainment within a fully serviced community.

In this regard, Dr. Samir El Naggar, Chairman of DAL Development, stated: "The HARV marks a new milestone in our journey toward realizing our vision for development—a vision we have believed in since the founding of our parent company, Daltex, 60 years ago. Our goal has always been to transform desert areas into lush, green spaces that produce high-quality agricultural crops. We have successfully developed and cultivated over 58,000 acres in Egypt and beyond, exporting our premium agricultural products to more than 60 countries worldwide. This project reflects our continued commitment to building a sustainable and progressive future."

Regarding the options offered by DAL in its new project, Mr. Mahmoud El-Maddah, CEO of DAL Development, commented: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our first residential project, The HARV, following the great success of our mixed-use developments. This project aims to meet the needs of a wide range of clients by offering diverse housing options, from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplex and penthouse units. We have not only focused on providing residential units but also on delivering integrated living solutions that meet customer aspirations and offer a modern, distinctive lifestyle. Additionally, the project provides excellent opportunities for investors."

Mr. Hashem El Kadi, Managing Director of DAL Development, added: "With The HARV, we have focused on blending contemporary design with practical quality while optimizing both interior and exterior spaces. The project aims to offer a unique experience for residents and visitors alike, featuring modern facades that reflect DAL’s identity—seamlessly integrating nature with contemporary architecture. With expected sales of EGP 7 billion, this project goes beyond merely constructing residential units; we are building a fully integrated ecosystem that delivers an exceptional quality of life. By combining innovation and quality, we strive to meet the evolving demands of the real estate market."

DAL Real Estate Development continues to deliver real value to its clients through a distinguished portfolio of residential, commercial, and administrative projects in unique locations that cater to both living and investment needs. The company has started with six projects in West Cairo, including The HARV, which is the third project following the success of FIVE FIFTY FIVE and THRU. DAL also collaborates with top designers such as Moharam Bakhom and Raef Fahmy to ensure the highest quality standards and execute its vision of blending architecture and nature to create exceptional spaces.