Cairo: DAL Developments is set to launch its latest project in West Cairo, THRU, which spans an area of 23,500 square meters with a 450-meter frontage on Dahshour Link Road, making it one of the key destinations in West Cairo.

THRU consists of 5 uniquely designed buildings by renowned architect Raef Fahmi, offering a variety of commercial, administrative, and medical clinic spaces. This mix enhances the project’s value as an integrated, vibrant hub that meets community needs.

In this regard, Dr. Samir El Naggar, Chairman of DAL Developments, commented, “THRU marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to aligning with the government's ambitious efforts to transform Egypt's real estate landscape. With a projected sales value of 5 billion EGP, this project introduces cutting-edge commercial and administrative spaces designed to drive sustainable Developments. It exemplifies the state's broader vision of empowering private sector investments in urban growth, contributing to a national investment strategy that exceeds 1 trillion EGP.”

El Naggar further added, “At DAL, we are committed to expanding in harmony with the nation's vision of urbanization, aiming to increase Egypt’s developed land from 7% to 14%. This strategic approach not only aligns with the evolving market demands but also strengthens the real estate sector as a trusted investment channel. For many Egyptians, property ownership offers a secure way to preserve and grow their assets, reinforcing the sector's pivotal role in driving economic stability and growth.”

Regarding the selection of the project’s location, Mr. Mahmoud El-Maddah, CEO of DAL Developments, stated, “We carefully selected this strategic location as it serves as a vital link and gateway between the existing Sheikh Zayed area and the new Sheikh Zayed City, ensuring seamless access for residents and fostering increased commercial activity. Our vision was to create a modern Developments that blends contemporary design with practicality, maximizing both indoor and outdoor spaces to provide visitors with an exceptional and unique experience.”

Additionally, Mr. Hashem El Kadi, Managing Director of DAL Developments, remarked, “THRU is a dynamic mixed-use development that seamlessly integrates commercial, administrative, and medical components. It offers an unparalleled shopping and leisure experience, featuring a wide array of restaurants, retail outlets, and services tailored to meet every need. The project also boasts versatile administrative spaces, designed to accommodate the demands of both large enterprises and startups, fostering a vibrant business environment.”

This marks DAL Developments’ second project, a sister company of DALTEX, following the success of its first project, FIVE FIFTY FIVE, which has surpassed over 70% sales since its launch in March. The company has commenced construction, entrusting supervision to the distinguished consultant Moharram Bakhoum from ACE Consulting Engineers, ensuring the highest level of quality and construction efficiency according to the scheduled timeline. All digging and ground preparation activities have been finalized, and the final stages of piling are underway in preparation for the concrete structure, which is set to begin before the end of this year.