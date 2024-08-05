Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Daikin, a global leader in refrigeration and cold chain solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Chillventa 2024, the premier international trade fair for refrigeration and cold chain. This year’s event will take place from October 8-10, 2024, at the Nuremberg Messe, Germany.

Pioneering Cold Chain Solutions

During the fair, Daikin Cold Chain group aims to inspire and engage all stakeholders in the cold chain industry through their dynamic meeting platform that spans a nearly 450 m² stand.

Olivier Lagrabette, Department Manager Cold Chain at Daikin Europe: “As Daikin Europe Cold Chain, our booth will be a focal point for unveiling our latest innovations and comprehensive solutions across the entire cold chain spectrum, featuring our Daikin, AHT, Hubbard, Tewis, and Zanotti brands. Our goal is to facilitate impactful discussions, exchange insights, and showcase our commitment to advancing the efficiency, sustainability, and reliability of cold chain operations globally.”

Sanjeev Maheshwari, General Manager for After Sales & Cold Chain at Daikin Middle East & Africa: “During the exhibition, we aim to immerse our customers in the latest refrigeration technologies, products, and solutions. Leveraging 100+ years of global expertise together with our group companies specialized in refrigeration, Daikin is committed to delivering next-generation refrigeration products that not only meet but exceed customer needs while prioritizing efficiency and environmental sustainability.”

“United Beyond Cold” as a Theme

The theme, United Beyond Cold, emphasises Daikin’s commitment to show the collective expertise of all Daikin’s cold chain teams and brands in one single booth.

Highlighting our differentiated Daikin technologies, Daikin Cold Chain group will display their extensive portfolio and unveil new products and solutions in refrigeration, underscoring their comprehensive approach. Visitors can explore innovative system solutions featuring refrigerants R290 and CO2, next-generation Monoblock technology, advanced solutions for both industrial and semi-industrial applications, and digital products designed to monitor all electronic devices in a supermarket, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. This includes the debut of the new AHT Chest Freezer, an innovation poised to transform the commercial plug-in refrigeration industry, and the new modular SPI CIRCUMPOLAR, a central unit in the efficient Semi Plug-in (SPI) System.

Daikin’s Wider Refrigerant Strategy

In the light of the F-gas regulation revision, Daikin will also give an outlook on future refrigerant alternatives in Europe for HVAC-R systems. During the Chillventa Specialist Forum on the 9th of October, the manufacturer will address applications, affordability, safety, and future-readiness of HVAC-R systems using these future refrigerants.

Daikin will be exhibiting at the Booth 7-150 in Hall 7 of at Chillventa (Messe Nuremberg, Germany) 2024 from 8th-10th October 2024.

About Daikin Europe N.V.

The Daikin Europe group is a leading provider of heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification and refrigeration (HVAC-R) technology in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Daikin designs, manufactures, and offers customers a broad portfolio of products, maintenance services as well as turnkey solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. To date, Daikin Europe has over 13,800 employees across more than 59 subsidiaries. It has 14 manufacturing sites in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Ostend (Belgium) for over 50 years, the Daikin Europe group is a subsidiary of the global group Daikin Industries.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries (DIL) is a worldwide leader in heat pump, air conditioning, and air filtration technology with more than 98,000 employees. Founded in Osaka in 1924, it is the only manufacturer in the world that develops and manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, as well as compressors and refrigerants in-house. Daikin was named one of the world’s top 100 most innovative companies by Clarivate (UK) and LexisNexis (USA), recognized for its leadership in technology research and intellectual property patents. For its fiscal year 2023 Daikin reported a record sales result of € 28 billion sales (1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024).

Read more on www.daikin.eu and www.daikin.com.

About Daikin Middle East & Africa.

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides products, solutions including aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning & refrigeration equipment in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

