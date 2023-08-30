Dubai, U.A.E. – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced that an affiliate had completed the previously announced acquisition of the rights, interests, and obligations of a portfolio of 64 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (“CALC”) on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 550 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$20 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

