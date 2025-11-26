Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services corporation, announced that it had delivered all 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines under its previously disclosed sale-and-leaseback agreement.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “We appreciate United Airlines’ continued confidence throughout this expeditious transaction. Completed in just six months from document execution to mandate fulfillment, the DAE and United Airlines teams worked seamlessly together, demonstrating the flexibility, efficiency, and capabilities of both parties.

We are delighted to deliver these 10 next generation technology, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-9 aircraft, supporting United Airlines’ fleet growth. DAE looks forward to supporting the airline and deepening this relationship.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 236 Boeing aircraft, including 119 737 MAX family aircraft.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Omar Alziri

+971 4 428 9554

press.office@dubaiaerospace.com



Fixed Income Investors

Deion McCarthy

+971 4 428 9576

investorrelations@dubaiaerospace.com