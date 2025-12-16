Kuwait: D&D Cafe, brought to you by Alshaya Group, is set to redefine the cafe experience with its grand opening on December 12, 2025, at The Avenues. ​A proudly Kuwaiti Brand ​D&D Cafe is rooted in taste and served fresh daily. Open daily from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, D&D Cafe introduces a modern dining concept that blends emotional familiarity with elevated simplicity. ​

A Cafe beyond the ordinary, ​D&D Cafe is not just another cafe it’s a ritual, a social hub, and a comfort zone. ​ Designed for today’s lifestyle, it celebrates everyday moments through thoughtful design, curated flavours, and a warm, stylish atmosphere. ​ Guests can expect their favourite comfort food with character dishes rooted in memory, reimagined for modern tastes. ​

Speaking at the launch, Jeff Kellen, President, Hospitality Division, Alshaya Group, said: “We are proud to bring homegrown concepts that celebrate Kuwait’s vibrant culture and culinary innovation. The launch of D&D Cafe marks a new chapter in our commitment to bringing unique and memorable experiences to our community. D&D Cafe is more than just a place to dine it’s a space where comfort, creativity, and connection come together, offering flavours that feel both familiar and exciting. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover their new favourite ritual at The Avenues.”

The menu features a variety of local and international favourites, including breakfast mezze, shawarma sandwiches, fatayer, and indulgent desserts like saffron tres leches and chocolate fondant. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of hot and cold beverages, from Turkish coffee to refreshing smoothies. Experience the flavours of memory with the comfort of today at D&D Cafe.

ABOUT D&D Cafe

​D&D Café blends local traditions with a warm, contemporary atmosphere, offering a curated menu of comfort food classics, signature fatayer and flatbreads, handcrafted pastries, and specialty beverages. From a homestyle breakfast mezze to nostalgic French toast, every dish is designed to evoke familiarity and flavor. More than a café, D&D is a social hub where daily rituals and casual moments come to life whether guests are gathering with friends, enjoying a solo coffee, or sharing a sweet treat with family.

ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com