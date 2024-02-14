Dubai, UAE: In the heart of the Mediterranean, Cyprus is seizing the spotlight as the preferred destination for MENA businesses aiming to establish their headquarters in a prime European location. Over the last year, a remarkable 6,000 businesses have chosen Cyprus, drawn by its dynamic business environment and strategic positioning at the crossroads of three continents.

Unlocking Opportunities: A Seamless Business Experience

Cyprus boasts a business-friendly landscape with streamlined processes, minimal setup costs, and rapid filing procedures. The island nation's well-established legal framework and favorable business tax policies have attracted a surge of companies, including a significant percentage from the Middle East Region.

Leptos Estates, the leading residential and commercial developer in Cyprus, has been instrumental in supporting this business migration. With dedicated premises tailored for new and established businesses, Leptos offers end-to-end assistance, from permits and company registration to banking and work permits. This comprehensive service has resonated particularly well with MENA companies seeking a foothold in the EU or expanding their global presence.

Government's Strategic Vision: A Catalyst for Success

The Civil Registry and Migration Department reported a staggering 9,090 applications for relocation in 2023, showcasing the success of the government's strategy to attract international businesses and talent since January 2022. An impressive 97% of these applications have already been processed, underscoring the efficiency of Cyprus's business-friendly ecosystem.

Diverse Industries, Exceptional Lifestyle

Cyprus offers a diverse range of industries to engage with, including Banking and Financial Services, Investment Funds, Shipping, Tourism, Real Estate, Start-Ups, Innovation, and Energy. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Cyprus provides high standards of living at a low cost, a superb quality of life, year-round sunshine, and natural beauty.

Pantelis Leptos on Cyprus's Appeal: Your Business Home in 30 Days

Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, affirms, "Cyprus offers a wide range of opportunities for those wanting to live and set up their business there. With a strong ex-pat community and a range of tax benefits and exemptions, it is possible to set up a business in Cyprus in 30 days. We can help with all the necessary paperwork and offer guidance, ensuring your business is trading as quickly as possible."

Future Growth: Strengthening Ties between Cyprus and the Middle East

The burgeoning links between Cyprus and the Middle East, exemplified by successful projects like the DP World Limassol Port, signal further growth. As MENA businesses aim to establish a presence in the EU or expand their offerings, Cyprus stands poised as the gateway to success.

About Leptos:

Leptos Estates is the Leading Property Developer in Cyprus. Founded in 1960 by Michael G. Leptos, the firm now has an established international network across 75 countries, having completed over 350 projects to date. Leptos Estates also has an extensive land bank in prime locations in Cyprus and Greece for the development of prestigious residential and holiday residences, luxury hotels and resorts as well as Mega projects.

Extensive in-house expertise enables Leptos Estates to offer clients a totally comprehensive service from land purchasing and architectural design, through to construction, interior design and property management. The Leptos Group is active in the fields of Real Estate Development, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education and is rightly considered as a guarantor of high standards.

For further information please contact

