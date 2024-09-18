Dubai, UAE – CYLKA, a Dubai-based communication and CSR agency, has joined the Canopy, a dynamic community of entrepreneurs and businesses dedicated to accelerating solutions to global sustainability challenges. Canopy is part of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), of which His Majesty King Charles III is a Royal Founding Patron.

"We believe that businesses, especially in the field of communication, have a crucial role to play in addressing the world's most pressing sustainability issues," observes Saad Alrubaian, Managing Partner at CYLKA.

"CYLKA is honored to be the sole MENA-based business among the 70+ social enterprises in Canopy, all of which are committed to entrepreneurial innovation, climate action, and social impact," Alrubaian added.

Canopy, a renowned impact-led institute, was founded in 1988 within the University of Cambridge, and has been activating leadership globally to transform economies for people, nature, and climate.

CYLKA is a purpose-driven communication and CSR agency that has recently been certified as a B Corp, a testament to its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. The rigorous assessment process covers five key areas, transforming businesses into forces for good. CYLKA is also among only 50 pioneering companies in the UAE to receive the Impact Seal from the UAE government, recognizing its adherence to ESG principles and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information, please contact Omier Nouh through:

Info@cylka.ae