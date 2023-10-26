Dubai: CYBRTEK, a UAE-founded global cyber solutions services company entered into a strategic agreement with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology (Dubai), and Nortal. Coinciding with October, recognized as Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX in the presence of Honorable Ms Kristina Kallas, the Minister of Education and Research for the Republic of Estonia. This marks a pivotal milestone in supporting the UAE’s commitment to establishing a safe and secure cyberspace through the creation of the state-of-the-art CYBRTEK (CT) competence center in Dubai.

Situated at the Harrisburg University campus within Dubai Knowledge Park, the CT competence center facilitates a state-of-the-art training environment for cybersecurity professionals from the public and private sectors. The facility is equipped with the Coliseum Cyber Range by Nortal and adopts a comprehensive curriculum steered by Harrisburg University. Training at the center focuses on cyber security and cyber incident preparedness and response through cutting-edge deployments of education technology and next generation training capabilities.

CYBRTEK CEO, Karim Attiyah said, “The MoU signing represents a pivotal moment in CYBRTEK's evolution as a cutting-edge competency center of excellence in cyber security, powered by Nortal's renowned Coliseum Cyber Range which is situated at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. Together, we look forward to empowering the academic curriculum, professional development, training certifications, and competence assessment and validation aspects of the platform."

Kristina Kallas, the Minister of Education and Research for the Republic of Estonia commented, “Estonia's unique experience as the first nation to face a large-scale cyber-attack in 2007, alongside our successful adoption of e-government solutions, has positioned us as global leaders in cybersecurity for nearly two decades. The establishment of partnerships across both public and private sectors emphasizes our capability and commitment to delivering top-tier international solutions and study programmes.”

Martin Ruubel, CEO of Cybersecurity at Nortal, commented on the partnership, saying, " In an era where digitalization is the cornerstone of all aspects of society and cybersecurity threats evolve at an unprecedented pace it's partnerships like these that hold the key to safeguarding our digital future. By uniting with Harrisburg University and CYBRTEK, we're not just pooling resources but merging visions. This collaboration amplifies our capacity to innovate, train, and address the global talent shortage in cybersecurity and digitalization. It's more than an alliance; it's a testament to our shared commitment to forge ahead, ensuring a secure cyber-digital realm for businesses, governments, and individuals alike."

Doug Firestone, General Manager of Harrisburg University Dubai said, “Harrisburg University’s involvement ensures a robust academic and entrepreneurial foundation. With the inauguration of CYBRTEK at our Dubai campus, we are cementing our commitment to excellence, ensuring our graduates stand tall in global cybersecurity practices and contribute effectively to the UAE’s future readiness."

The MoU leverages Nortal’s extensive global expertise in cybersecurity and Harrisburg University’s academic prowess, supporting the UAE's commitment to technological growth and readiness. This partnership will strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional cybersecurity hub, support economic growth, attract international expertise, and enrich the local talent pool.

About CYBRTEK

CYBRTEK is a UAE-founded global cyber solutions services company located in Dubai Knowledge Park, dedicated to advancing cyber incident preparedness. Collaboratively powered by the Coliseum Cyber Range by Nortal and steered by the academic and training expertise of Harrisburg University, ECR delivers a comprehensive suite of services catering to cyber professionals across various sectors.

About Nortal

Nortal is a trusted strategic partner for governments, healthcare institutions, leading businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. ​Having 26 offices in Europe, the GCC, and North America, we are close to our customers while backed by a vast global talent pool. Our seamless teams help our customers to transform and future-proof their organizations by building world-changing solutions with the right technologies.

About Harrisburg University of Science and Technology – Dubai Campus

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology offers STEM-focused degree programs that lead to great careers. Harrisburg University is approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to operate in Dubai. Harrisburg University is also accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in the United States.

