Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PROW, the Dubai-based leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions has announced plans to boost its expansion across Africa in a key search for strategic partners and collaborators.

The company’s plans to capture growth opportunities across what is expected to be one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world were announced at the 44th edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) at Dubai World Trade Center the biggest event and platform for technology and innovation in the region.

Building on its existing presence across the Middle East, GCC and Southeast Asia, the plan to expand PROW’s business across Africa comes at a time of rapid growth for the company as demand for its technology solutions has accelerated in the last few months.

As a leading provider of cybersecurity technology, the company plans to engage potential partners across Africa for collaboration and business opportunities. Expected to exceed $3.7bn in value by 2025, Africa’s cybersecurity market is growing rapidly, with PROW’s plans to target major projects across the public and private sectors in the fields of cybersecurity, information security and data management driving its own share of the market.

Commenting on the announcement, Roland Hashem, Managing Director at PROW, said: “Announcing our plans to collaborate with partners who can provide access to the high-growth African market is in line with our mission to deploy top-notch expertise and cutting-edge solutions in rapidly growing markets across the world.”

Launch of iGuard, a PROW company

During GITEX 2024, PROW also announced the launch of its managed security services arm, iGuard. This comes as part of PROW’s strategy to be at the forefront of the technology and digital revolution by offering a 360-degree selection of cybersecurity solutions and services spanning consultancy and advisory, design and deployment, systems and training implementations, and more.

Having made its debut at PROW’s exhibition booth at GITEX, iGuard will be led by Benita Cherfane, Country Manager – United Arab Emirates and Central Asia at PROW, who will also take the helm as Managing Partner at iGuard.

Benita Cherfane, Managing Partner at iGuard, said: “As an extension of PROW’s cybersecurity apparatus, iGuard is dedicated to staying one step ahead by stopping attacks before they occur. Today’s organizations are faced with a highly noisy environment leading to large volumes of false positives, which can overwhelm security teams. This is where iGuard comes in, prioritizing quality over quantity by delivering precise, actionable alerts to keep organizations protected while eliminating noise.”

Visitors at GITEX can find PROW’s booth at Hall 24, Booth 35.

To learn more about the services offered by PROW, visit https://prowme.com/.

About PROW

PROW Information Technology, based in Dubai, UAE, is a leading provider of cybersecurity, data management, and analytics solutions across the Middle East and beyond. With seven years of industry experience, we empower businesses by offering comprehensive, AI-driven services that ensure end-to-end data security and proactive threat management. Our tailored solutions, trusted by leading vendors, cater to diverse sectors, including government, finance, and healthcare. At PROW, we are committed to innovation, delivering cutting-edge technologies and expert support to protect what matters most your data, identity, and business 24/7, 365 days a year. Level up your security game with PROW's AI-powered protection.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit Communications

Suzana Saoud

Senior Account Manager

+97156 7155 470

suzana@gambit.ae