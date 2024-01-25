Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of Trend Micro Email Security, an innovative cybersecurity solution that leverages a blend of cross-generational threat techniques, including machine learning, sandbox analysis, data loss prevention (DLP), and various other methods to stop all email-based threats. This solution will be hosted in the UAE for the entire Middle East and Africa region.



In today's digital landscape, email remains a mission-critical communication channel for businesses, but it is equally susceptible to an ever-increasing array of threats, including ransomware and business email compromise (BEC). According to Trend Micro’s Mid-Year Cybersecurity Report, in the MEA region during the first half of the year, the company’s solutions detected and blocked over 475 million threats, of which 281 million were email threats. These alarming figures underscore the need for the adoption of a robust email security solution to navigate through the evolving threat landscape.



"In the day and age where digital communication serves as the lifeblood of organizations, email has risen to prominence as the central conduit of information flow. However, it has also become the primary target for a myriad of relentless cyber threats,” said Dr Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “Amid this volatile threat landscape, Trend Micro stands as a vigilant guardian of digital security. This product launch is a testament to Trend Micro's unwavering commitment to online safety, ensuring that organizations can thrive in the digital era with confidence and peace of mind."



Trend Micro Email Security streamlines threat management and seamlessly integrates with other Trend Micro security layers, offering central visibility of threats across your organization. Importantly, it protects a wide range of email platforms, including Microsoft Exchange™, Microsoft Office 365, Gmail™, and other hosted and on-premises email solutions. It also provides advanced protection against BEC scams by using enhanced machine learning, email header, and content analysis, with an additional layer of authorship scrutiny through Trend Micro™ Writing Style DNA.



Additionally, it prevents malicious URLs, utilizes source verification and authentication protocols, leverages extensive threat intelligence for identifying attacker infrastructures in advance, provides policy-driven email encryption, offers DLP templates for tracking sensitive information, and ensures email continuity during server outages. Moreover, the system is complemented by flexible reporting and integrates with Trend Micro Apex Central™ for synchronized threat defense.



