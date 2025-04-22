Cairo, Egypt – CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added-distributor, proudly announces the official opening of its new Egypt representative office in New Cairo – District 5, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday, April 22nd.

With Egypt emerging as a key technology and cybersecurity hub, CyberKnight’s further expansion into the country is a strategic move aligned with the growing awareness of cyber risks and the need for strong compliance measures. The representative office will serve as a center of excellence, supporting the company’s rapidly expanding customer and partner ecosystem across the Levant, Egypt and Africa (LEA) region.

“Opening our Egypt representative office reinforces the country’s vital role in our regional strategy,” said Naoufal Mzali, Senior Regional Director LEA at CyberKnight. “Egypt’s vibrant technology ecosystem and its position as a gateway to Levant and Africa make it an ideal location for one of CyberKnight’s centers of excellence. We are dedicated to empowering regional organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions, while fostering innovation.”

With a reinforced presence, CyberKnight is well-positioned to accelerate its momentum in the region. Ahmed Elbahnihy, Regional Sales Manager Egypt at CyberKnight, added, “Our high-caliber business development and technical teams on-the-ground in Egypt allow us to build closer connections and a more credible reputation with local enterprise and government entities, and we are excited to be part of CyberKnight’s growing legacy here.”

CyberKnight has experienced remarkable growth over the past three years, achieving a 67% CAGR and expanding across 13 countries in the Middle East and Africa. By enhancing its local presence in Egypt, CyberKnight can now act as a true extension of its vendors’ teams to address the unique regulatory and threat management challenges of the LEA region.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.