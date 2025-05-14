Johannesburg, South Africa – CyberKnight, a leading regional cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distribution company, today announced that it has established its local entity in Johannesburg, South Africa and appointed Wade Gomes as Country Manager for SAADC. This step reflects CyberKnight’s commitment to supporting the Southern African market, where organizations across sectors are now prioritizing cybersecurity at the Board level. South Africa’s digital transformation, combined with the increasing complexity of threats, has led to a heightened focus on robust security solutions and regulatory compliance.

The region’s cybersecurity landscape is marked by a strong demand for advanced technologies, particularly in areas such as cloud security, AI-driven threat detection, and managed security services. As companies embrace digitalization, they face new vulnerabilities and require scalable, innovative solutions to protect sensitive data and maintain operational continuity. The growth opportunity is evident from the collaboration between government, business, and technology providers, all working to address skills gaps and strengthen defenses.

CyberKnight’s entry into South Africa now means that the company has coverage across all axes of Africa. The company brings its Zero Trust Security approach and portfolio of global cybersecurity vendors to support enterprise and government organizations across the continent to manage risk and build resilience as they adapt to evolving regulations and threats.

“Wade Gomes’ appointment marks an important milestone for CyberKnight in Southern Africa. His deep industry knowledge, decades of experience and leadership will be instrumental as we expand our presence and work closely with our partners and customers.” said Yaadhna Singh Gounden, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our goal is to enable organizations to navigate the complexities of today’s cybersecurity landscape with confidence, leveraging best-in-class solutions and proven frameworks.”

“I'm excited to be part of CyberKnight’s journey in Southern Africa. The region is at a critical point in its cybersecurity evolution, and there's a real opportunity to make a lasting impact, by combining local expertise with global experience. I’m honored and excited to lead this mission locally, with a goal to transform South Africa into one of CyberKnight’s hubs and a center of excellence, by helping customers stay ahead of threats while maximizing the value of their cybersecurity investments.”, added Wade Gomes, Country Manager at CyberKnight.

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.