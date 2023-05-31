Dubai, UAE — According to The Data Dilemma: Cloud Adoption and Risk Report, on average, organizations store 61% of their sensitive data in the cloud, a 48% increase from 2019. Most have also experienced at least one cybersecurity breach (90%), threat (89%) and/or theft of data (80%), demonstrating that on-premises data loss prevention (DLP) is not enough. Gartner predicts that by 2026, 85% of organizations will seek to procure CASB, SWG or ZTNA offerings from a converged solution.

To support the Middle East’s enterprise and government organizations with security gaps across a hybrid environment and protect sensitive data—in motion, in use, and at rest, CyberKnight has become a value-added-distributor for Skyhigh Security, the world’s leading Security Service Edge Platform (SSE). It protects organizations with both on-premises and cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device, anywhere, without sacrificing security.

Skyhigh Security’s market-leading SSE Portfolio scores the highest on 2 of 4 use cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for SSE. In addition, The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security report named Skyhigh Security a leader in the cloud security space. The company was also named Most Innovative, Cloud-Native Security – SSE - at the Global InfoSec Awards and recognized as one of CRN’s Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2023.

“We are excited about this strategic partnership with Skyhigh, the most robust integrated cloud security platform available in the market. The company’s all-in-one solution makes it easy for our partners’ customers to consolidate their cloud security spend while adopting Zero Trust using a powerful suite of security technologies: Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Private Access (ZTNA) and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“With organizations increasingly gravitating towards the cloud for its many benefits, ensuring seamless cloud security is a necessity. As the migration from on-premises environments to the cloud accelerates, the demand for a hybrid security solution persists. Our partnership with CyberKnight, the leading cybersecurity VAD in the Middle East, enables us to extend our regional coverage and help regional entities reap the benefits of our SSE platform, while mitigating cloud-related threats and simplifying data security”, added Vijay Babber, Channel Manager – META at Skyhigh Security.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.