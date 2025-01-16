Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced a new integration between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager (PAM) and Microsoft Defender for Identity, giving organizations a unified, comprehensive view of their entire identity security landscape to allow quicker, more effective threat response and containment.

Defender for Identity is a cloud-based identity security solution that helps protect customers’ on-premises identities from advanced threats and manage identity risk. Fully integrated with Microsoft Defender XDR, it uses signals across hybrid identity environments and other workloads to help Security Operations (SecOps) teams better identify, detect and investigate advanced threats directed at their organization.

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, providing best-in-class controls to discover, secure and measure privileged access for IT and cloud ops teams migrating, scaling and operating applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The integration between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and Defender for Identity provides organizations with enhanced privileged access control and monitoring capabilities alongside streamlined privileged access workflows. By connecting data from diverse systems, Security Operations Center (SOC) and Identity teams will benefit from deeper investigative capabilities: quicker and more effective threat-hunting efforts, more precise attack path identification, and more comprehensive remediation options. These combined capabilities enable greater cyber resilience.

“Through the CyberArk C³ Alliance’s diverse ecosystem of partners, we continue to provide unparalleled protection for shared customers against identity-centric attacks,” said Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk. “CyberArk’s privileged access management integration with Defender for Identity allows organizations to maximize their existing investment and simplify their efforts to protect identities across their on-premises and multi-cloud environments.”

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.