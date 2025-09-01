MUSCAT: BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate by branch network size, has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations. Through a series of innovative initiatives designed to enhance service quality, accessibility, and convenience, the Bank continues to set new benchmarks of customer experience in the Omani banking sector.

At the core of BankDhofar’s customer-first promise is its unique “10-Minute Assurance Service”, which ensures that customers are attended to within 10 minutes of requesting any branch. This initiative underscores Bank’s dedication to efficiency, convenience, and respect for its customers’ time. By monitoring service times and continuously training frontline staff, BankDhofar ensures a seamless experience for every customer interaction.

To complement its service assurance , BankDhofar has steadily expanded its nationwide network to over 140 branches, reinforcing its vision of being close to customers wherever they are. Today, the Bank’s growing network of branches, ATMs, and CDMs extends across urban centres, towns, and rural communities. Each branch is designed to offer a modern, welcoming environment while reflecting the needs of the local community it serves. This expansion not only strengthens accessibility but also reaffirms the Bank’s role in promoting financial inclusion across Oman.

Alongside its physical presence, BankDhofar has been driving its digital transformation journey to provide customers with secure, intuitive, and convenient banking solutions at their fingertips. Through continuous upgrades to its award-winning mobile banking app, internet banking platform, and self-service kiosks, the Bank empowers customers to manage their finances anytime and from anywhere. Recent innovations include enhanced security features, seamless digital onboarding, and a wider suite of online services ranging from cardless cash withdrawals to real-time bill payments.

To further enhance customer access, BankDhofar has launched its “Bank on Wheels” project, a mobile bank branch that brings financial services to underserved communities, remote areas, and event locations. This initiative exemplifies Bank’s commitment to reaching customers beyond traditional branches, ensuring that no one is left out of the financial system.

Equally innovative is BankDhofar’s range of services at the customer’s doorstep, where selected banking transactions are conducted at home or office locations for added convenience. This service model has been particularly valued by senior citizens, corporate clients, and busy professionals, highlighting the Bank’s agility in adapting to diverse customer lifestyles and needs.

For high-net-worth clients, BankDhofar offers a bespoke concierge banking service, providing tailored financial solutions, lifestyle benefits, and priority access. This premium service reflects Bank’s ability to combine personalized human interaction with advanced technology, delivering experiences that go beyond traditional banking.

BankDhofar’s unwavering focus on its customers has been recognized with a number of prestigious industry awards, both locally and regionally. The accolades underscore Bank’s leadership in service excellence, digital innovation, and customer engagement, affirming its position as one of Oman’s most trusted financial institutions.

With these initiatives, BankDhofar continues to reinforce its position as a customer-centric institution committed to service excellence. The Bank remains focused on its long-term vision of combining personalized human interaction with advanced digital solutions to create a rewarding banking experience for its customers and community at large.