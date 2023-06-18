Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CTM360, a leading provider of digital risk protection, is pleased to announce its participation at Infosecurity Europe 2023, one of Europe’s leading infosecurity events. This highly anticipated industry gathering will take place at ExCeL London on 20-22 June 2023.

Infosecurity Europe is renowned for being one of the largest Infosecurity events in the world, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and professionals to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, and showcase cutting-edge solutions.

"We are thrilled to be part of Infosecurity Europe 2023," said Arsalan Iqbal, Director of CTM360. "This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase a really innovative idea, with that solves real-world problems. The CTM360 platform has evolved with our customer’s feedback and from absolutely no information or configuration required from the end-user, there is tremendous ROI for any organization that onboards. We look forward to our participation at Infosec Europe, hopefully, the first of many. "

CTM360's participation in Infosecurity Europe Event 2023 reaffirms its position as a trusted cybersecurity vendor, committed to delivering technologies that solve real pain points for our customers. With an unrelenting focus on innovation, CTM360 empowers organizations to enhance their external security posture and effectively mitigate cyber risks and threats.

Attendees at the event are invited to visit CTM360's booth G35 to learn more about the company’s innovative platform.

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sajal Khalid