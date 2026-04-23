CTM360 Supports ITU’s “Cyber for Good” Initiative to Strengthen Cyber Risk Posture Across LDCs and SIDsCTM360, a global cybersecurity technology platform, is collaborating with the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) “Cyber for Good” initiative to support efforts aimed at strengthening cybersecurity capabilities across Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The collaboration led by ITU under its Development Sector (ITU-D) has been featured as part of the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, where CTM360 is included in an Impact study, as highlighted in ITU’s recent update (https://www.itu.int/partner2connect/flash-edition-10/). This describes CTM360’s role in enabling continuous external cyber risk monitoring and actionable threat intelligence for national cybersecurity agencies.

Through this initiative, CTM360 is providing national CERTs with access to its platform capabilities, enabling visibility into external digital assets, identification of vulnerabilities, and prioritization of remediation efforts.

Implementation of the initiative is progressing strongly, with 26 LDCs and 5 SIDS actively engaged through their national agencies. To support adoption and maximize impact, CTM360 has conducted several webinars, coordination sessions, and technical support engagements, helping participants achieve measurable improvements in their cyber risk posture and further provide the same value to participating organizations from the Government sector and CNIs.

These efforts are enabling national agencies to strengthen oversight of government entities and critical national infrastructure (CNI), while improving visibility into their own external attack surface and enhancing coordination between stakeholders.

“We are honored to be part of ITU’s Cyber for Good initiative,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. “ITU’s commitment to uplifting LDCs and SIDS sets a strong example for the global community. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this mission by equipping nations with the tools, intelligence, and capabilities needed to build sustainable cyber resilience.”

Looking ahead, CTM360 will continue working alongside ITU to support participating countries through ongoing capacity-building programs, including webinars and access to the Community Edition platform. Building on the progress achieved so far, the initiative is also expected to expand its reach to additional LDCs and SIDS.

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a consolidated external cybersecurity platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and managed Takedowns. As a pioneer and innovator in preemptive security, CTM360 operates as an external CTEM technology platform outside an organization’s perimeter. Seamless and turnkey, CTM360 requires no configuration, installation, or end-user input, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For more information, contact: info@ctm360.com