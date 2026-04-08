CTM360 will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the FIRST Cyber Threat Intelligence Conference (FIRST CTI) 2026 in Munich, Germany (https://www.first.org/conference/firstcti26/), joining global cybersecurity leaders to discuss the future of threat intelligence and proactive defense strategies.

The conference brings together experts from government, critical infrastructure, and the private sector to exchange insights on adversary behavior, intelligence operations, and emerging approaches to cyber risk management.

At the event, CTM360 will highlight its approach to Cyber Threat Intelligence, moving beyond traditional Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) toward more actionable signals. These include Indicators of Exposure (IoEs) to identify and fix security gaps and risks across an organization's digital footprint for example misconfigured DNS or exposed assets before they become exploitable vulnerabilities, as well as Indicators of Warning (IoWs) to detect early planning signs like look-alike domains or rogue infrastructure, and Indicators of Attack (IoAs) to act on the early signs of an active threat and perform takedowns before escalation, such as a live phishing site.

“Indicators of Compromise are about someone else, somewhere else. Whereas Indicators of Exposure, Warning, and Attack are about you and now”, said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, “Our focus is on helping organizations identify exposure and warning signals early, so they can take action before an attack materializes.”

Attendees are invited to connect with CTM360 during the conference to explore how a preemptive, intelligence-driven approach can improve visibility, strengthen resilience, and support more effective security operations.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a consolidated external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third-Party Risk Management, and Unlimited Managed Takedowns. As a pioneer and innovator in preemptive security, CTM360 operates as an external CTEM technology platform outside an organization’s perimeter. Seamless and turnkey, CTM360 requires no configuration, installation, or end-user input, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For more information, contact: info@ctm360.com