Manama, Bahrain – CTM360 has joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT) as a Commercial Member. This membership is part of CTM360’s commitment to strengthen and enhance the cybersecurity posture across countries and regions globally.

The OIC-CERT was established with the aim to enhance cybersecurity cooperation, promote information sharing, and develop cybersecurity frameworks among OIC member countries. By joining this alliance, CTM360 will collaborate with OIC-CERT members to bolster cybersecurity initiatives, exchange thought leadership, and develop comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks.

Mirza Asrar Baig, the visionary behind CTM360, stated, "Joining OIC-CERT is a significant milestone. It amplifies our mission to protect digital ecosystems on a global scale. We are committed to working closely with OIC-CERT and its members to address evolving cyber threats and ensure a secure digital environment for all."

"Our mission is deeply rooted in collaboration, extending across borders and continents. At CTM360, we believe that cybersecurity cooperation unites nations and regions towards a common goal to safeguard digital landscapes against evolving threats. By joining OIC-CERT, we affirm our commitment to fostering inclusive cybersecurity practices that transcend geopolitical boundaries. This partnership strengthens our resolve to protect digital ecosystems and underscores our belief in collective resilience and shared responsibility in the face of cybersecurity challenges," added Baig.

Founded in 2014, CTM360 serves hundreds of organizations globally, with the company headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Recognized by industry leaders such as Gartner and Forrester, CTM360 continues to deliver measurable outcomes through its Digital Risk Protection stack. The company's latest Community Edition Platform, offered at no cost to SMEs globally, aims to help businesses take control of their digital presence.

As a Commercial Member of OIC-CERT, CTM360 aspires to participate within the community, contribute to policy-making processes, and collaborate on joint cybersecurity projects, further strengthening the cybersecurity posture of OIC member countries.

For more information about CTM360, visit www.ctm360.com.