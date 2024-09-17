Accra, Ghana: CTM360, a leading cybersecurity platform from Bahrain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AfricaCERT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving cybersecurity readiness across the African digital landscape. The MoU was signed by Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, and Jean-Robert Hountomey, Co-Founder of AfricaCERT, signifying a major advancement in cybersecurity collaboration across Africa.

The primary focus of this MoU is to empower AfricaCERT and its members by conducting extensive external cybersecurity assessments across the region. These assessments will play a crucial role in identifying risks and designing practical solutions to strengthen the cybersecurity framework throughout the continent.

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with AfricaCERT to advance cybersecurity across Africa. This MoU represents a major step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive protection and support to CERTs in the region. At CTM360, we believe in creating lasting value for the entire cybersecurity community. We’re eager to contribute to more initiatives as we work towards a stronger, more resilient cybersecurity landscape. By working together, we aim to bolster Africa's cybersecurity framework and ensure a safer digital environment for all."

Jean-Robert Hountomey, Co-Founder, AfricaCERT stated: Together, we welcome the opportunity to support our community with solutions that strengthen our commitment to a more resilient African cyberspace that remains an engine for economic growth. We aim to provide Defenders with tools and frameworks to improve their cybersecurity posture while equipping Business Leaders and Policymakers with resources they can leverage to assist organizations in administering security controls and making risk-based decisions.

By leveraging CTM360’s expertise in External Attack Surface Management and Digital Risk Protection, the collaboration will enhance the ability of African Security Teams to monitor, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats effectively across their Critical National Infrastructure (CNIs).

About AfricaCERT:

AfricaCERT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving cybersecurity across Africa by helping countries establish and operate Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). The organization provides expert guidance and fosters team cooperation to create a safer, more resilient African Internet ecosystem.

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third-party Risk Management, and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

