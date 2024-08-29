Crypto.com first to offer USD, EUR and AED deposit and withdrawals to customers globally.

Dubai - Crypto.com announced today the launch of Global Retail Services, including the ability to provide seamless deposit and withdrawal facilities for millions of retail users of the Crypto.com App from over 90 countries, vastly improving the efficiency and utility of customers’ crypto journeys.

Crypto.com’s Global retail services will be offered to users around the world through the company’s regional hub in Dubai. This expansion is powered by Standard Chartered, and the forward-thinking regulatory framework established by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), ensuring a robust and secure environment supporting the growth of digital assets.

The launch starts with customers across the UAE who, from today, can access Crypto.com’s industry leading retail products and services via the Crypto.com App, including the ability to buy, sell and trade more than 250 cryptocurrencies. Following this, Crypto.com will progressively expand the service to retail customers across the globe, providing them with the same market-leading products and services, and superior financial rails for deposits and withdrawals.

“Working with Standard Chartered to launch our Global Retail Services is a huge milestone for us. Not only is it a significant step forward in our global expansion plans, but also enables our commitment to deliver a world-class customer experience whilst maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. “Being able to offer our global customers effortless fiat deposit and withdrawal capabilities is key to increasing adoption and reaching our vision of crypto in every wallet.”

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan for Standard Chartered, added: “We are pleased to support Crypto.com’s global expansion by providing tailored banking solutions that enhance the accessibility and functionality of their retail services. This collaboration closely aligns with the UAE’s National Agenda which emphasises innovation, economic diversification, and the growth of a knowledge-based economy. By providing cutting edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across the UAE and beyond, we are contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a regional and international hub for digital assets.”

Standard Chartered is now providing Crypto.com with banking and payments solutions for their client money accounts, enabling near-real time processing of USD, EUR and AED deposit and withdrawals on the Crypto.com App.

This milestone follows Crypto.com becoming one of the first crypto platforms to receive full operational approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the launch of the Crypto.com Exchange for institutional investors in April 2024.