HAYVN - a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, have partnered with ME Jets, the Middle East’s only women-operated luxury jet charter. Adding to an already impressive portfolio of clients. HAYVN’s latest acquisition demonstrates their commitment to deliver the best results possible for their clients and network.

Amy Spicer and Lucy Redknapp, leaders at ME Jets, express their pride in being part of the only woman-owned luxury jet charter company in the Middle East. They have built their boutique jet charter company to provide world-class services that begin with building customer relationships. That world class service needed the reassurance of an institutionally focused and regulated financial firm, explained Amy Spicer, Managing Partner, ME Jets. “With the crypto world being relatively unknown to us at ME Jets we wanted a company that would offer a lot of support when getting started, and HAYVN did just that. Our requirement was (to partner with) a global company with a local presence based here in the UAE, that supports local companies and builds a trusted business relationship. "

HAYVN CEO, Christopher Flinos, is equally excited by the partnership. “Being an all-woman team who saw an opportunity, makes ME Jets pioneers in the aviation industry, much like HAYVN is in the digital asset space. Partnering with ME Jets ensures HAYVN continues our expansion of crypto payments into the aviation charter and brokerage industry, adding further credibility to our global presence and abilities”.

About HAYVN

HAYVN is a digital asset focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research to our global client base. Regulated by the ADGM, FINMA and the CIMA, HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional cryptocurrency, serving HNW individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutions with a full range of trading, payments, custody, asset management and research products and services. To learn more about HAYVN please visit us at http://www.hayvnglobal.com