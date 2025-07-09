Dubai, UAE: Hupe, a leading provider of premium personalised wellness programs, proudly announces it has received official accreditation from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the UK’s independent regulator for health and social care services. This milestone underscores Hupe’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of clinical governance, safety, and medically-led care in the rapidly growing wellness industry.

As wellness programs continue to grow globally, many operate without formal regulation or clinical oversight, risking inconsistent quality and outcomes. Hupe’s CQC accreditation distinguishes the brand as a pioneer in combining personalised, data-driven health optimisation with rigorous clinical standards.

“Achieving CQC accreditation reflects our unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and measurable outcomes,” said Sami Malia, Founder of Hupe. “For our members—ranging from health focused individuals to corporate leadership teams—this accreditation offers confidence that their wellness journey is supported by trusted medical governance and best practices.”

The Care Quality Commission evaluates providers across critical domains including patient safety, effectiveness of care, and leadership accountability. Hupe successfully met stringent criteria demonstrating excellence in:

Clinical protocols and quality assurance

Data-driven personalised health assessments

Integrated care pathways focused on longevity and prevention

Staff qualifications and ongoing training

Hupe’s innovative programs incorporate advanced diagnostic testing, personalised wellness strategies, cutting edge technology and expert medical guidance—all delivered under CQC-approved clinical governance.

This accreditation marks a significant step forward for Hupe as it continues to expand its footprint in Dubai and London, meeting growing demand for trusted, medically-validated wellness programs.

About Hupe

Hupe creates proactive, data-driven wellness programs designed to optimise health span, resilience, and performance. Using advanced diagnostics and personalised interventions, Hupe helps individuals and organisations prevent disease, enhance mental and physical capacity, and build long-term health strategies.