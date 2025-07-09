Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has launched DXB Greet & Go, a new smart pickup service at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3. Designed for guests arriving in Dubai with pre-booked hotel, limousine, or tour operator services, this new solution replaces traditional guest paging with a seamless, technology-enabled experience.

With DXB Greet & Go, guests arriving at Terminal 3 can simply scan a unique QR code at the designated kiosk to view details of their assigned driver and vehicle, including parking location and car registration number. They are then guided by multilingual employees directly to their assigned driver and vehicle, ensuring a smooth and stress-free pickup.

Located in the Arrivals area of Terminal 3, DXB Greet & Go offers a secure, organised meeting point aligned with DXB’s service and security standards. The new process reduces congestion, improves the flow of guests, and creates a more professional welcome experience.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, "DXB Greet & Go is part of our continued efforts to make every step of the journey at DXB more efficient and enjoyable. By modernising the way guests are received in the Arrivals area, we are helping our partners deliver a smarter and more personalised welcome, while easing footfall and improving operational flow within the terminal."

The service is available to licensed hotels, limousine service providers, and tour operators in Dubai. Businesses can register their drivers and vehicles on the DXB Greet & Go portal and send guests a personalised QR code before their arrival. Upon scanning the code at DXB, guests are verified and assisted by on-ground staff to reach their designated pickup with ease.

Licensed hotels and tour operators can email contact@dxbgreetandgo.ae for any queries.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Current Global - dubaiairportspr@currentglobal.com

About Dubai Airports