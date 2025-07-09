Dubai, UAE – Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), has appointed Current Global MENAT as its strategic public relations agency, following a competitive pitch review.

Current Global will partner with Dubai Airports to deliver impactful integrated campaigns, and proactive media engagement.

Current Global is part of the wider Middle East Communications Network (MCN) which includes agencies already supporting Dubai Airports such as Jack Morton, MRM, and Magna. Working as a single, unified team, the agencies support Dubai Airports to deliver integrated and impactful brand & communications across every touchpoint and stakeholder group, reflecting its role as one of the most significant gateways to the city and the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Michelle Lee, VP Brand & Communications, Dubai Airports, said “As Dubai Airports transforms into a hospitality-driven organisation, we need to move to a more agile, digitally-driven and integrated marketing and communications approach, that makes the most of the latest tools, technologies and thinking. Working alongside our existing MCN partners, Current Global will help us deliver truly integrated internal and external communications through impactful and innovative storytelling, with earned at the centre.”

Dubai Airports continues to drive the future of global aviation, supporting the D33 Agenda and the second half of 2025 year will see the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow at DWC as well as the anticipated announcement of the highest annual traffic figures in the organisation’s 60-year history, cementing DXB’s legacy as the world’s busiest international airport. Internally, Dubai Airports will also be further amplifying its culture ambition and refreshed corporate strategy, aimed at enhancing employee engagement and experience.

“Dubai Airports is at the forefront of global aviation overseeing both DXB, the busiest international airport in the world and DWC, the airport of the future. It’s a business that represents so much more than just travel. It’s the first and last impression of Dubai for millions of people. Its people embody the very spirit of the city. It’s so closely aligned to the Dubai growth story. We couldn’t be happier to have been appointed and to work with the world-class brand and communications team at Dubai Airports and with our friends across MCN,” added Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT.

Current Global works with some of the region’s most loved brands including Dubai Tourism, New Balance, Global Village, Roxy Cinemas, Kraft Heinz, Bentley, Bugatti and GymNation.

“Dubai Airports is one of the region’s most iconic and strategically important brands, and we are proud to deepen our partnership through this appointment. It reflects the growing demand from clients for seamless, efficient, and integrated solutions, powered by specialist agencies working as one connected team. At MCN, we are committed to helping ambitious brands like Dubai Airports unlock greater impact through collaboration, creativity, and consistency, helping them create an enduring and meaningful brand.” – Ghassan Harfouche, CEO of MCN MENAT and President of McCann Worldgroup APAC.

About Dubai Airports

As operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), Dubai Airports delivers a world-class experience for guests by providing safe, secure, and environmentally responsible airports. Dubai Airports works in partnership with airlines, passengers, and employees to drive the growth of Dubai as the world's emerging centre for trade, commerce and tourism.