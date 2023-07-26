Bahrain: CoinMENA, a Sharia-compliant crypto-assets service provider that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and retention platform to drive personalization.

Offering an unmatched experience, CoinMENA serves the GCC market for retail and enterprise alike. The collaboration will allow CoinMENA to leverage MoEngage as a single platform to gather customer data points and engage with them with relevant personalised messages.

The brand also plans to utilize MoEngage’s marketing automation capabilities across various use-cases such as KYC, messages after a transaction is completed, sending informational stuff over email and other channels, creating user journeys to automate end to end flow, etc.

“In today’s day and age, customer engagement and personalization has become a must-have attribute and we are glad to partner with CoinMENA, a brand that has been focusing on customer experience from day zero”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, MoEngage.

CoinMENA joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

About CoinMena

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA is a Sharia-compliant crypto-assets trading platform that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). Through CoinMENA, customers can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency.

