Jeddah: Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) portfolio company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Prince Mugrin (UPM) in Madinah. The MoU, which was formally signed on 15th December at Cruise Saudi’s office in Jeddah, aims to enhance the development of specialized training programs, curricula and internships aligned with the needs of the rapidly growing cruise industry in Saudi.

As part of the agreement, Cruise Saudi will provide vital industry insights and inputs to guide the development of training programs and curricula at the University of Prince Mugrin. This partnership will ensure that these educational initiatives are specifically tailored to meet the evolving demands of the cruise industry.

The University of Prince Mugrin will leverage its educational resources and expertise to create high-quality training programs aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge for a career in cruise tourism. This partnership will also include the creation of internship opportunities for students, providing practical experience and fostering connections between academia and industry, and creating job opportunities.

This MoU is the fruit of continuous collaboration between Cruise Saudi and The University of Prince Mugrin. In 2021, the first MoU was signed, with the University playing a key role in the success of Cruise Saudi’s “Ambassadors Program”. 56 Saudi Hospitality and Tourism department students participated in training onboard MSC Cruises, enabling the students to gain practical skills through onboard training from industry experts with decades of experience.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, commented: “This collaboration with the University of Prince Mugrin is a significant step towards shaping the future workforce for the cruise industry in Saudi. This partnership will help create valuable opportunities for Saudis and contribute to the success of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.”

H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, UPM President, stated “The tourism and hospitality sectors are integral to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, representing key pillars in the Kingdom’s ambitious journey toward economic diversification and global recognition as a premier destination. At the University of Prince Mugrin, we are deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of skilled professionals who will lead this transformation. Our partnership with Cruise Saudi reflects this vision, fostering innovation, practical training, and industry collaboration to empower our students to contribute meaningfully to the flourishing Saudi tourism ecosystem.”

Eng. Ayman AlGhamdi, Chief Human Capital Officer at Cruise Saudi, commented: “The partnership between Cruise and the University of Prince Mugrin helps introducing Saudi talents to the Cruise industry, and the training

programs aim to equip them with the required knowledge and skills that will enable them to compete in this exciting industry.”

Cruise Saudi is dedicated to developing the cruise ecosystem within the region and is committed to creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Saudi tourism sector by 2035. This MoU aligns with Saudi’s Vision 2030 goals, which aims to build a thriving tourism industry and create an exciting and prosperous future for Saudis.

