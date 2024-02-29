Dubai, UAE, – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the general availability of Charlotte AI and Falcon for IT, as well as new innovations to Falcon Data Protection, to unify Security and IT, unleash the power of GenAI, and minimize the data exposure risks associated with commercial GenAI tools. These latest releases deliver AI-native innovation, a hallmark of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform.

As today’s threats grow more sophisticated and the velocity of attacks increase, the future of protection requires a single, modern security platform, purpose-built to converge data, cybersecurity and IT, with GenAI and workflow automation built natively within. Security teams need to be able to rapidly transform data into insights to make faster, more accurate decisions. Security and IT need to break down silos to work together and drive quick actions that harden organizations against risk. Organizations need the freedom to leverage the latest GenAI innovations for business acceleration without the fear of exposing sensitive data. With today’s releases, CrowdStrike is unifying Security and IT and unleashing the power of GenAI to deliver the organizational speed and coordination required to stop breaches in a single platform experience.

“Stopping breaches requires Security and IT to work together to rapidly find and fix the many gaps that adversaries exploit. This is a long-standing problem that legacy products fail to solve. With generative AI as the foundation of the Falcon platform, we are unifying Security and IT by empowering teams to ask a question, answer it and take action on any IT issue, as easily as having a conversation, all from a single platform experience,” said George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder, CrowdStrike. “With our single-agent, single-platform architecture, ability to collect data at scale and drive workflow automation across the organization, unifying Security and IT is the natural evolution of the platform. This is the future of modern security.”

Charlotte AI Brings Conversational AI to Security

Charlotte AI delivers the transformative power of conversational AI to organizations. By leveraging multiple foundational AI models, Charlotte AI turns hours of work into minutes or seconds, democratizing cybersecurity and delivering value across the entire Falcon platform. Charlotte AI makes security teams faster, better and smarter by:

Elevating analysts of all skill levels – enabling them to ask questions, get answers back in plain language and take rapid action through workflow automation.

Accelerating security actions and outcomes - minimizing investigation and response time. Early adopters reported that they can answer questions about their security posture 75% faster, write queries 57% faster, and hunt down attackers 52% more efficiently.

Simplifying cybersecurity management - enabling the responsible adoption of AI innovations with built in security and trust, including viewable and traceable source data, role-based access controls and advanced safeguards keeps organizations safe.

Falcon for IT Unifies Security and IT Operations

The first product built from the ground up to run GenAI workflows through Charlotte AI, Falcon for IT consolidates multiple use cases across Security and IT, enabling organizations to replace legacy products with the single-agent architecture of the Falcon platform. From one platform, customers can gain visibility, understand risk and consolidate agents and products by being able to:

Ask any question in plain language to rationalize the technology estate and gain real-time visibility of any asset across operating systems.

Get instant answers from Charlotte AI on the state and risk potential of assets across the organization to close potential gaps.

Take immediate action across Security and IT with powerful, automated responses to speed troubleshooting, enforce compliance and accelerate forensics investigations.

Falcon Data Protection Prevents GenAI Data Exposure

The latest innovations for Falcon Data Protection help organizations confidently adopt new AI technologies by instantly stopping data leakage when sensitive data is copied, pasted or uploaded to web-based, commercial GenAI tools. Falcon Data Protection replaced legacy DLP, providing comprehensive policies that follow content even as it moves across files, stopping accidental or malicious downstream exposure. Additionally, organizations can stop stealthy data theft with deep visibility into the data inside zip files, even when nested, before it’s stolen.

