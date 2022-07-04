Kuwait: Ensuring trendy retail and entertainment concepts while building on its ethos of sustainability, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. partnered with Puff Kuwait, to bring the community a vibrant summer-themed escape filled with engaging activities. Held for five days at its iconic shopping center, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. supported the popular reusable, eco-friendly water bottle brand, Puff Kuwait to provide a curated experience that encouraged positive practices.

Renowned for orchestrating innovative event concepts and experiences in Kuwait, the event helped participants explore the endless possibilities as well as long-term solutions that the brand can offer in everyday life as visitors of all ages also enjoyed a reinvigorating break with games, beach photo booths and props, colorful sweets, gifts, and exciting chances to win from an array of assorted bottles.

Driven to inspiring better practices and embedding lasting behavioral change, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. through its partnership with Puff this season, also seeks to convey the importance of water and staying hydrated which is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.