Beirut, Lebanon: The Corporate Risk Management (CRMI), the educational arm of Chedid Capital, a leading insurance and reinsurance investment group, has been awarded Approved Professional Development Centre (APCD) accreditation by the reputed Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). The collaboration aims to deliver a comprehensive CII-accredited programme for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE which will be delivered through the CRMI CII-accredited training centres.

The programme starts with six CII preparatory courses that focus on foundational industry knowledge, as well as more specialised and advanced areas – covering legislation, reinsurance, and underwriting, among others. In ensuring equitable access to its curriculum and learning outcomes for a wide regional talent pool, the accredited programme offers participants the flexibility to register for individual courses or pursue a full diploma path, with options for both in-person and online formats.

Gaenor Jones, Regional Director of the CII Middle East, says: “Our aim is to boost professional standards across the region, and through effective collaborations with prominent organisations like Chedid Capital and CRMI who boast a significant foothold here, we are able to make strides in ensuring the highest levels of training and qualifications attainment for the insurance sector’s workforce. Approved Professional Development Centres (APDCs) are the CII’s official recognition that an organisation’s training provision meets a robust criteria that is in alignment with the CII’s high standards of Professionalism and Quality. Every APDC must ensure up to date teaching materials, effective evaluation of teaching and robust management systems as well as student support services. We look forward to supporting the organisation in its ongoing efforts to educate and upskill the sector’s talent pool.”

“We are proud and privileged to be accredited by the CII. Between a highly volatile region and an ever-demanding global insurance market, there is a great need among Middle East professionals to future-proof their career and organisations by upskilling themselves and gaining internationally recognised qualifications. Ultimately, it is about building business and economic sustainability on solid educational foundations in the insurance sector,” says Ali Jibai, member of the Executive Committee at CRMI. “This starts with the fundamentals, which are well covered by this inaugural programme, and will extend to more specialised areas in the future, as have all our ongoing academic partnerships and initiatives,” Jibai adds.

“Our region’s role in shaping global markets and sustainable development efforts has moved from response and reform to leadership and ownership. Middle East governments, policy makers, and private sector players today require a robust pool of experts who are well-versed in GRC, rooted in local markets, and capable of building world-class financial and insurance markets,” says Alice Tabbah, manager of CRMI. “It is on this premise that CRMI was established under Chedid Capital, and is expanding its own mission from foundational education to capacity building to resilience planning. Accreditations from renowned institutions like CII are pivotal in this direction,” Tabbah adds.

About the Chartered Insurance Institute

The Chartered Insurance Institute is the professional body dedicated to building trust in the insurance and financial planning profession. Our strapline Standards. Professionalism. Trust. embodies our commitment to driving confidence in the power of professional standards: competence, integrity, and care for the customer.

We deliver that commitment through relevant learning, insightful leadership, and an engaged membership. Our members commit to high professional standards by maintaining continuous professional development and abiding by our Code of Ethics.

Headquartered in the UK, its Middle East office is located in Dubai.

About CRMI

Launched in 2019, the Corporate Risk Management Institute (CRMI) is the fruit of a partnership between Chedid Capital, a leading insurance and reinsurance investment group in the Middle East and Africa, and London’s Institute of Risk Management (IRM).

CRMI’s mission is to promote, formalise, and mainstream risk management and resilience planning among MENA organisations and professionals, beyond borders and across sectors. Guided by this ambition, the Institute equips businesses and people with accredited courses and diplomas, from foundational knowledge to more advanced learning tracks. Beyond education, CRMI also guides and works with MENA organisations to establish, design, and implement risk and resilience strategies.

Media contacts: Chedid Capital – Myriam Khajikian – mkhajikian@chedid-capital.com / +961 79 30 79 03