13,000+ Arab youth receive free access to premium Arabic content



Strengthens mission to make world’s most trusted knowledge accessible in Arabic

Supports youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals in underserved communities to build critical skills and unlock new opportunities

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Crescent Enterprises, a leading multinational business headquartered in the UAE, and Majarra, the region’s leading Arabic digital knowledge platform, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership to further expand access to high-quality Arabic knowledge and empower the next generation of talent across the Arab world.

Building on the success of their collaboration through the Renaissance Partners Program, the renewed partnership will continue to provide underserved communities with free access to Majarra’s digital platform, unlocking thousands of premium Arabic content resources spanning business, technology, science, and personal development. To date, the initiative has reached more than 13,000 young people across the region, helping bridge critical knowledge gaps and foster inclusive participation in the global knowledge economy.

The renewed collaboration reflects a shared commitment to equipping Arab youth with the tools and insights needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and knowledge-driven world. By combining Crescent Enterprises’ focus on sustainable social impact with Majarra’s mission to provide access to world-class knowledge in Arabic, the partnership continues to serve as a model for purpose-driven collaboration in the region.

Ola Al Haj Hussin, Corporate Citizenship Manager at Crescent Enterprises, said:

“Renewing our partnership with Majarra reflects our long-term commitment to advancing education and digital inclusion in the region. Together, we are enabling access to knowledge that empowers individuals, drives innovation, and contributes to sustainable development.”

Dia Haykal, Director of Brand and Partnerships at Majarra, added: “Our continued collaboration with Crescent Enterprises strengthens our mission to make the world’s most trusted knowledge accessible in Arabic. This partnership is not only expanding access; it is shaping a generation of informed, capable individuals ready to contribute to their and the region’s future.”

The partnership underscores the growing importance of high-quality Arabic digital content in enabling broader participation in global conversations and accelerating the region’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy. By lowering barriers to access, the initiative supports youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals in building critical skills and unlocking new opportunities.

About Majarra

Majarra is the leading Arabic digital content platform, providing readers with access to world-class knowledge in Arabic across key fields including science, technology, business, and personal development. With partnerships with international publishers and a mission to transform access to knowledge, Majarra serves readers across 16 countries in the Arab world.

https://majarra.com/

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae, +971503005719

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com, +971 54 996 1300