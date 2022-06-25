Manama: Innovative Taste W.L.L. Group has recently announced the opening of the prominent dessert shop Crème at Al Liwan, one of the promising projects developed by Seef Properties in Hamala in the Northern Governorate. Crème at Al Liwan is the brand’s second branch outside London and it occupies 110 square metres.

Founded by the prestigious London-based BVC Group, Crème is globally renowned for its signature cookies, soft-serve ice cream, and speciality coffee. Inspired by the team’s French origins, Crème brings a French spirit to American classics – all of which are freshly baked, blended, and brewed on-site daily.

On this occasion, Seef Properties CEO, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, stated: “We are delighted to see the opening of a well-known international brand in the world of luxury bakeries and sweets, and we are proud that Crème has chosen Al Liwan to expand in the region. This indicates the modern facilities offered by the project that meet the needs of companies looking for excellence and expanding their customer base, especially since the Bahraini market is attracting more prestigious international brand. We are looking forward to opening more leading brands in the hospitality and shopping sectors in Al Liwan.”

For his part, BVC Group Co-Founder, Mr. Gabriel Cohen, said: “We are honoured to announce the opening of Crème, the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in Al Liwan, which has proven its uniqueness in its versatility, the diversity of its facilities and what its exceptional features that make it an ideal tourist and entertainment destination. Through our second branch outside London, we will continue to provide an innovative and luxurious concept of luxury London bakeries and sweets with European touches that citizens, residents and visitors to the Kingdom from neighbouring countries crave.”

Established by Seef Properties, Al Liwan embodies the heritage and traditions of the Kingdom of Bahrain through a contemporary style and vision, and this is reflected through its special design and wonderful features, with 136 stores and restaurants carefully selected to meet the needs and aspirations of every visitor.

