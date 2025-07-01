Cairo: Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation, the social development arm of the bank, has unveiled its new brand identity reflecting the foundation’s activities aiming to achieve positive social impact and foster sustainable development since its establishment in 2017. The new logo is inspired by a blooming four-petal flower, symbolizing the four main strategic pillars of the foundation: Education, Health, Social Entrepreneurship and Environment & Community Development.

Through strategic collaborations with leading organizations, the foundation supports the development and implementation of projects that align with its core strategy. Under Education, the foundation empowers young Egyptians through skill-development initiatives such as vocational trainings as well as talents grooming programs in art, science and technology. In the realm of Health, CAE Foundation provides access to healthcare for underserved children through medical convoys and tailored outreach efforts. Applying Social Entrepreneurship programs, the foundation enables women and youth by offering small business management and technical trainings as well as seed funding to start micro-projects for sustainable income. While on the Environment & Community Development front and in order to provide decent living conditions in rural areas, projects providing solar-powered agricultural and waste management solutions were launched in Delta region and several water networks were extended in Upper Egypt.

Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Foundation Board of Trustees stated: " This rebranding reflects our vision to improve healthcare, fight poverty, empower youth and advance environmental protection. To date, our projects have benefited 125,000 individuals through over EGP 140 million invested in developmental projects”.

Hassan Serag El Din, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Foundation, highlighted the significance of the new brand identity by saying: "Our new logo is more than just an emblem. It represents our journey, aspirations and dedication to pave the way for a better future. As we start this new chapter, we remain committed to expanding our reach, by partnering with NGOs and private sector to amplify the impact of our development efforts across underserved communities, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Aligned with its strategic vision, Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation strives to contribute to a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all Egyptians.