Cred, a pioneering real estate company, has announced the signing of a partnership with one of the top UAE companies in the hotel consultancy sector, Dex Squared. The partnership aims to offer hospitality consultation to "ever", the latest project by cred launched in 2022. ever, meticulously situated on 40 acres of lush land, is projected to become one of the most outstanding projects in West Cairo. The agreement was endorsed by cred’s CEO, Eng. Ahmed Mansour and Mr. Halim Fouad, Dex Squared's COO.

Dex Squared will present a suite of integrated hospitality solutions to ever. The cooperation offers consultancy services to support the branded residential apartments that are to be constructed, as well as support in choosing the best hotel brands applicable to the project and ensuring all necessary technical standards that global brands require will be adhered to. Dex Squared will also be in charge of managing the project as a third-party operator to ensure a smooth experience for the developer, the hotel chain, and ultimately, the guest.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Dex Squared! This collaboration is surely a strong partnership as it will confidently aid in our mission to present outstanding hospitality services in our unique development, ever. By bringing together cred’s companies’ expertise and Dex’s innovation skills, clients are sure to anticipate a fully integrated urban community,” expressed Eng. Ahmed Mansour. ever will engulf all necessary services any client may need like residential units, administrative offices, medical clinics and a hotel that will definitely adhere to modern lifestyles.

Mansour clarified that the reason for focusing so much on the tiniest details of this hotel is mainly because of its geographical location and how close its proximity is from the Great Pyramids and the new and highly anticipated, Grand Egyptian Museum. His intention is to present a modern sample of real estate projects in Egypt and the region aiding in the state’s objectives of boosting the scale of tourism. He is keen on making ever a tourist liaison.

“We have ambitious plans to expand our services in Egypt and the Arab world, and I believe that this collaboration will give us the opportunity to present our integrated hospitality solutions in one of West Cairo’s gems, ever. We are incredibly passionate about the boundless opportunities that lie within the tourism sector of Egypt. As Dex Squared, we are poised for an exhilarating journey of growth and expansion in the dynamic Egyptian market. By utilizing our diversified expertise to provide hospitality and hotel management solutions, we are elated and very excited to begin this journey with cred,” expressed Halim Fouad, Dex Squared’s COO.

ever is ideally situated in a strategic location; right next to Mall of Arabia on the 26th of July corridor making it very accessible. Sitting on 40 acres of magnificent land, the project consists of 42 buildings, only 36 of which are residential. The buildings carry 1200 administrative offices and commercial units as well as 500 residential units and 500 hotel apartments and rooms. ever was designed by magnificent engineering consultants that came together like YDG Engineers, Ismail Habruk Engineering Consulting Office and ACE Arab Consulting Engineers. The project is expected to start delivery in 2026.

About cred

cred, a real estate company that focuses on developing high-value real estate projects including residential, commercial, and administrative developments. The company has developed around 400 projects ranging from standalone villas and twin houses to townhouses and apartments in prime locations across the region. cred is introducing yet another venture to the Egyptian market, including the latest projects of the company, ever, a project in West Cairo. CLM, the company’s first project in the New Administrative Capital introduced an integrated and smart residential compound. 2019 saw the launch of East Side, a comprehensive mixed-use facility located within the MU23 zone at the New Administrative Capital spreading over an area of 7,600 m2. The project is designed and landscaped by renowned Egyptian architect Hany Saad, of Hany Saad Innovations. cred has an ambitious plan to expand its projects around the country through projects in line with the great developments that the real estate developing field witnesses around the world by using the latest modern technological standards and specifications. For more info please visit: www.cred-development-eg.com

About Dex Squared:

Dex Squared is a hotel management firm that uses diversified expertise in the field of hospitality solutions that secure the protection of the owner's assets through continuous assessment of the performance and finding the right model to meet the specific objectives of the ownership. Dex Squared’s range of flexible solutions range from Asset Management, Third-party Hotel Management, standalone consulting, advisory projects, and Lease to Operate services to achieve the mutual goals of owners/investors. Dex Squared Hospitality includes a team of the best-experienced executives in the industry along with a strong partnership with all the company's affiliates. For more info please visit: https://www.dexsquared.com/