Cairo, Egypt – Under the theme of "Impact Beyond Years," the Creative Industry Summit (C-S) celebrates its tenth anniversary, reaffirming its status as the primary platform for advancing the creative economy and cultural landscape in the MENA region; this significant milestone coincides with the renewal of the partnership between C-S and Misr Italia Properties (MIP), the festival’s strategic partner and host. For the third year in a row, C-S will be taking place at MIP’s Cairo Business Park, East Cairo's premier hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. To further solidify the collaboration, MIP and C-S have recently announced the renewal of their partnership for an additional three years, with more details to be disclosed soon.

Since its inception in 2014, C-S has transformed into a powerful force, driving the growth of the creative economy across the region. Over the past decade, founded on the pillars of Connect, Entertain, and Educate – the summit has played a pivotal role in connecting visionary leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and creative talents from both Egypt and around the globe. To date, the summit has successfully attracted over 36,000 participants from 28 countries and featured more than 2,500 speakers from 27 nations. With an impressive total of 422 days of content delivered through compelling stage presentations and immersive workshops, the summit has made a profound and lasting impact on local and regional creative industries. This year’s festival will shine a spotlight on the summit's decade-long journey, celebrating the visionary ideas and success stories that have propelled the growth of this vital sector.

"Ten years of creativity and innovation, and ten years of sustained impact on the creative economy in the region. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to making a meaningful difference and providing a platform that unites creative minds, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners,” remarked Mai Salama, Founding Partner of C-S. She went on to emphasize “Our partnership with MIP exemplifies our shared vision of cultivating an ecosystem that champions excellence and innovation. The renewal of this partnership today stands as a testament to the enduring influence of C-S. We eagerly anticipate inspiring more success stories and enhancing collaboration to elevate the creative and cultural industries to new heights."

Building on the above, Karim El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of MIP, expressed his enthusiasm for renewing the partnership with C-S emphasizing that “This collaboration is in line with Cairo Business Park’s vision, which is designed as a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures innovation and creativity, while striking the perfect work-life balance.” He further elaborated that “Cairo Business Park has emerged as a pivotal hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in East Cairo, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and flexible workspaces that promote sustainable growth. Through this ongoing collaboration with C-S, we aim to create shared value, and strengthen Egypt & MENA’s creative economy network. With the aim of solidifying our partnership, where MIP is strategic partner and host, we plan to extend its impact to the development of a new concept within Radical-1, MIP’s state-of-the-art business complex, at the New Administrative Capital.”

Cairo Business Park features 42 buildings within a 75,615-square-meter community, with a total built-up area of 98,000 square meters, as well as a central commercial area that spans 8,700 square meters. With construction progress standing at 100%, the project includes a five-star luxury hotel brand by Hilton, offering 130 rooms, wellness solutions, and state-of-the-art amenities. The architectural design of the project seamlessly blends modernity with heritage, strategically situated between Cairo and the New Administrative Capital. This integrated environment combines work and leisure, offering flexible spaces that support sustainable growth alongside upscale shopping and dining experiences. Moreover, the project serves as a vibrant platform for innovation and creativity, catering to top-notch cultural and artistic tastes; a hub where fashion, music, and design thrive; celebrating artistic and cultural expression.