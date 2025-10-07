Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Creatio, global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced its partnership with CODE81 a Middle East–based technology consultancy and solutions provider. This partnership will empower organizations in the region to increase operational efficiency, enhance user experiences, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Through this partnership, CODE81 will leverage Creatio’s powerful AI-native no-code platform to help clients across industries design, automate, and optimize business workflows without the need for extensive coding knowledge. By combining CODE81’s implementation expertise with Creatio’s flexible no-code technology, enterprises will be able to achieve faster time-to-value, reduce development costs, and create seamless customer and employee experiences.

Speaking about the new partnership, CODE81 General Manager, Nader Paslar stated that “Partnering with Creatio enhances CODE81’s ability to drive digital transformation across the region. By leveraging Creatio’s no-code platform, intelligent automation, and AI-powered CRM, we can streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and accelerate innovation for our clients. This collaboration is a strategic step that reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful digital solutions, empowering organizations, and fostering sustainable growth”.

Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, which integrates native AI capabilities within the CRM system to leading agentic platform with No-Code and AI at its core. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

“We are delighted to partner with CODE81, a company that shares our vision of democratizing technology and enabling businesses to innovate without limits. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge innovation that translates into tangible business value for organizations in the Middle East,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “By combining CODE81’s deep expertise in AI and data analytics with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform, we will help organizations work more efficiently, turn data into actionable insights, and adapt quickly to drive business growth.”

About CODE81

Established in 2023, CODE81 (a Ghobash Group Enterprise) is an agile, AI-driven organization committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future. At the forefront of innovation in Data & AI, Application Development, and Automation & Integration, CODE81’s team brings together 90+ specialists in AI-powered delivery, CRM development, and low-code/no-code approaches.

Fostering a culture of agility, innovative methodologies, strategic partnerships, and diverse perspectives, CODE81 delivers tailored solutions across Banking & Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, and Telecommunications. From strategy to execution, CODE81 partners with clients to accelerate transformation and drive measurable business impact.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

