CRC Property, the UAE’s largest commercial brokerage, has been honored with the prestigious 'Commercial Agency of the Year 2024' award by Bayut. With three branches spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, CRC has cemented its leadership in the commercial real estate sector, delivering exceptional service and unmatched market expertise.

The award comes at a time when Dubai’s commercial real estate sector is witnessing unprecedented growth. In 2024, the sector recorded 9,038 commercial sales transactions, marking a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The total transaction value soared to AED 90.1 billion, reflecting an 11% YoY rise. CRC has played a pivotal role in this surge, with buyer leads increasing by 33% YoY and office property leads climbing 48%, fueled by the influx of new businesses and corporate expansions. Tenant leads also experienced a notable 9% YoY growth, with retail spaces leading the demand at a 15% YoY increase, underscoring the sector’s resilience and upward momentum.

Expressing his gratitude for this recognition, Behnam Bargh, Managing Director of CRC Property, stated: “Winning Bayut’s ‘Commercial Agency of the Year 2024’ award is a testament to our team’s dedication, expertise and commitment to driving the commercial property market forward. The past year has been a landmark period for Dubai’s commercial real estate and we are proud to have played a key role in shaping its success.”

As businesses continue to thrive in the UAE, CRC remains committed to facilitating seamless commercial real estate transactions, empowering investors, tenants and business owners with strategic property solutions. With a proven track record and a vision for continued growth, CRC is set to further redefine the commercial brokerage landscape in the region.