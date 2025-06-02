CRC Evans (CRCE), a leader in welding, welding technology, and coating services, has won a major contract renewal to provide project management and pipeline welding services for a transformational water pipeline project in Morocco.

State-owned OCP Group is constructing a 219-km water pipeline to transport desalinated water from its facilities in Jorf Lasfar on the Atlantic coast to its operations in Khouribga as part of an initiative to combat water shortages in Morocco.

The win is the second on the project for UK-headquartered CRCE and was awarded following successful completion of work on the first phase of the project in 2024, when it worked with local contractors to complete 4,000 welds on a 72km stretch of 52” diameter pipe.

In the new phase, the company will project manage welding on 150km of steel water pipeline. Consisting of 56” and 40” diameter pipes, with around 12,000 welds, the full spread of CRCE equipment will include its internal welding machine and P-625 dual torch external welding equipment. CRCE will also provide manual tie-in welding solutions, along with specialist welding technicians, to the project.

“We’re very pleased to have secured a new contract for this project on the back of work carried out to date; it confirms our client’s confidence to continue to work with them on such a fantastic project, which will bring huge benefits to the local population," said Henk DeGraaf, Onshore Director, CRC Evans.

“Shortage of water is a major problem in Morocco, and this pipeline will provide desalinated water for fertilizer production, agriculture and industrial community projects, freeing up pressure on local water resources."

Steven Mackay, Director of Renewables & Infrastructure, CRC Evans said: “Our world leading expertise in coatings and welding, both in terms of our experienced personnel and ground-breaking technology such as our internal welding equipment, with its higher rate of productivity, are crucial in the current project and future water projects to come.”

Known for its global and industry-leading expertise in coating and welding services across many sectors, including oil and gas, CRCE continues to target new markets and recently established a new division specialising in renewables and infrastructure.

It includes provision of specialist welding and coating services for the utilities sector, including water and domestic gas pipelines. This ideally positions CRCE to leverage its expertise to support projects being delivered under Asset Management Plan 8 (AMP 8), the latest round of regulatory framework introduced to improve the delivery of water and wastewater facilities across the UK. Running from now until 2030, it will generate multi-billion pounds in business opportunities for companies operating in this sector.

About CRC Evans:

CRC Evans is a leading provider of welding and coating services for the global energy and wider infrastructure sectors. Founded in 1933, the organisation has employees across five continents.

For more information on CRC Evans, visit: https://www.crcevans.com/