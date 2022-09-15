Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced the opening of its Regional Digital Transformation Office in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for innovative solutions and the development of local expertise.

This expansion accelerates the adoption of technology in the Kingdom and the region through leveraging Crayon’s global expertise in data and AI. Crayon’s digital value proposition is tailored to the needs of customers depending on their digital maturity. It offers an end-to-end delivery of data platform and AI solution services to solve customers' problem in key industries like oil and gas, government, and finance.

"There is so much power in innovation to drive the greater good and we're excited to leverage our global success in cloud, software, and data and AI to benefit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. Crayon’s global data and AI practice was established in 2014 and has since successfully executed more than 150 AI and machine learning projects worldwide and particularly in the Middle East region across different sectors.

Microsoft awarded Crayon the global partner for Data & AI in 2019 as well as Partner of the Year for Saudi Arabia in 2021.



Crayon Arabia, which is fully operational, is located in Riyadh. “Designed to support Saudi 2030 vision by offering our customers and partners with an opened, future-proof innovative platform, we can help customers focus on creating innovative and value-based artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions,” says Majid Alghaslan, Executive Partner of Crayon Arabia.

“We are witnessing in Saudi Arabia an incredible and ambitious journey where technology and digital transformation is at the core,” said Ziad Rizk, CEO Crayon Middle East & Africa.

“We are truly excited for what the future holds for Saudi. We are keen on being part of this journey in helping our customers leverage the power of technology to drive the greater good and we have a strong focus on local talent development that is aligned with Vision 2030.”

About Crayon:

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company. We provide guidance on the best solutions for our clients’ business needs and budget with software, cloud, AI and big data. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 3,300 employees across more than 45 countries.

For more information contact: Maha Said Marketing Director MEA maha.said@crayon.com