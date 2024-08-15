Cranleigh Abu Dhabi attains 99% overall student pass rate, highlighting the school’s dedication to academic excellence.

Students receive acceptance offers from prestigious international universities, including Imperial College London, Boston University, Brown University, Pennsylvania State University, King’s College London, and New York University Abu Dhabi

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s BTEC cohort showcases exceptional results with 60% entries obtaining Distinction*/Distinction, while 80% achieved Distinction* to Merit grades.

UAE: Cranleigh Abu Dhabi's A-Level cohort has exhibited remarkable academic performances in the 2023/2024 A-Level examinations, with an impressive 42% of exam entries achieving an A* or A grade. This exceptional performance highlights the dedication and hard work of both Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s educators and students.

In the 2023/2024 A-Levels examinations, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi achieved outstanding results with a 99% overall student pass rate. 42% of students attained A*-A grades, while 72% students achieved A* to B grades and 88% A* to C grades. Proudly embodying the “Ex Cultu Robur” motto, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s BTEC cohort showcased their academic prowess in this year’s examinations with a 100% pass rate. Furthermore, 60% Cranleighans achieved Distinction*/Distinction, while 80% obtained Distinction* to Merit grades.

As a result of their stellar academic performance, several Cranleighans have received university acceptance offers from prestigious international universities, such as Imperial College London, Boston University, Brown University, Pennsylvania State University, King’s College London, and New York University Abu Dhabi. Zayna achieved five A* grades, while Polina earned three A*s and one A grades, and both students will attend University College London.

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, expressed her delight at this year’s results, stating, “Our A-Level cohort’s accomplishments this year are nothing short of extraordinary. They have established a high standard for future students, and I congratulate each of them on their outstanding performances. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teachers and supportive parents, whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in fostering our students’ passion for excellence. As our graduates embark on their future endeavors, I am confident they will continue to excel and achieve great success.”

The table below showcases Cranleighan highlights and university destinations

Name A Level Grades Destination Subject Zayna A*A*A*A*A* University College London BSc Applied Medical Sciences Polina A*A*A*A University College London Arts and Sciences with a Social Sciences pathway Jan A*AAA University of Sydney Double degree in Law and International Relations Mia A*A*AA Nyenrode Business University Business Administration Arta-Louise AAAA Bocconi University in Milan Economics and Social Sciences

The 2023-2024 academic year has been marked by significant accomplishments for Cranleigh Abu Dhabi as the school continues to build on the previous year’s success. This includes 44% achieving A* to A grades, 70% of A* to B grades, 90% of A* to C grades, and a 100% pass rate.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, one of the top 100 schools in the world, continues to deliver outstanding education in the UAE and beyond. Its commitment to academic excellence has resulted in student placements in top universities globally, including Boston University, Brown University, Berklee College of Music, The Pennsylvania State University, King’s College London, University College London, and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Dedicated to nurturing 21st-century skills and offering the very best education to its residents and nationals, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi empowers students with great creativity and compassion to develop crucial life skills required for future sustainable careers.

About Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was established in the UAE in 2014, embodying over 150 years of academic heritage as a partner school of the prestigious UK-based Cranleigh School, which was founded in 1865. With the motto “Ex Cultu Robur”, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi blends a deep-rooted understanding of community and culture with academic excellence.

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum offering both the GCSE and A-Levels curricula, as well as the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO. Listed as one of the top 100 best schools in the world, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, is distinguished not only for its exceptional academic standards but also for its remarkable performing arts programmes, including its unique GCSE Dance Curriculum.

The school scrawls three campuses, spanning over 77,000 sq. metres, offering state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Pre-Prep School encompasses FS1 to Year 2, while Prep School caters to students from Year 3 to Year 8 and Senior School from Year 9 to Year 13. The school’s holistic approach of ‘building skills through discovery’ fosters a nurturing environment where every child is recognised as unique.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi offers a truly transforming British international education in which intellectual, artistic, sporting, wellbeing and social development are at the heart, resulting in a multitude of accolades, such as the New British International School of the Year 2017 by BIS Awards and the Times Education Supplement (Tes Global) International School of the Year 2019. Furthermore, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was awarded the 2019 Best School for Performing Arts in the UAE by Top Schools Awards by Schools Compared and was recognised in the Spear’s Global Schools Index as one of the Top 5 Schools in the Middle East in 2020 and ranked as Subject Breadth British Sixth Form Outstanding Plus in the 2022-2023 academic year. In January 2024, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi also ranked as the Best School in the UAE for Post-16 Education for the 2023 – 2024 academic year by Schools Compared.

With a long-standing pedigree as an ‘Outstanding’ rated school in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is dedicated to learning with confidence, fostering the growth of 21st-century skills; ensuring a tailored approach that empowers over 1,773 pupils to develop self-reliant, resilient, and confident global individuals.

