Abu Dhabi, UAE – CPX, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today unveiled its strategic expansion plan to accelerate growth, broaden its global footprint and deliver transformative value to customers.

With a renewed focus on both cyber and physical security, CPX aims to advance its service offerings internationally while reinforcing its commitment to supporting critical national projects across key sectors.

The expansion marks the beginning of CPX’s next phase of growth, including a significant team build-up and the introduction of key leadership roles to drive innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric growth.

As part of this transformation, Hadi Anwar has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, bringing a bold, forward-looking vision for CPX’s future. Under his leadership, the company is poised to solidify its position as a global leader in integrated security solutions while empowering organizations across the region to strengthen their security resilience.

Joining him is Rajiv Sagar, Executive Director - Client, Growth and Partnerships, who will spearhead international market growth and forge transformative cross-border partnerships. Furthermore, the company recently launched CPX’s new Operational Technology (OT) Security Practice, addressing the growing demand for specialized security solutions in critical infrastructure environments.

As the integration of IT and OT systems accelerates, cyber vulnerabilities pose significant risks to essential services. CPX’s OT Security Practice will provide tailored solutions to bridge these gaps, safeguard against operational threats, and ensure uninterrupted service delivery for critical infrastructure.

Commenting on the company’s new direction, Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said: “This is a transformative chapter for CPX as we broaden our horizons and deepen our impact on businesses and communities. By aligning our expertise in cyber and physical security, expanding globally, and investing in cutting-edge practices like OT security, we are uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of an interconnected and fast-evolving world. Our commitment to innovation, resilience, and customer-centric solutions positions us to deliver lasting value to industries and communities alike. With a strengthened leadership team and a bold vision for the future, we are ready to redefine what it means to deliver trusted, end-to-end security solutions.”

Acquired by G42 at the end of 2024, CPX enhances G42’s portfolio with advanced cybersecurity capabilities across the AI value chain. This key integration empowers new and existing clients in the UAE and international markets, playing a crucial role in securing digital ecosystems, ensuring robust protection and resilience against emerging threats.

From safeguarding physical assets to fortifying digital and operational infrastructures, CPX’s new strategic vision positions the company as a pivotal force in shaping the future of security solutions across industries and regions.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 500 cyber specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.